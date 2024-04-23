Dame Esther Rantzen says she is not well enough to attend assisted dying debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Esther Rantzen says she is not well enough to attend assisted dying debate

By Press Association
Esther Rantzen said she would be watching the debate closely (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Campaigner and veteran broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen has pulled out of attending a Westminster debate on assisted dying because she is too ill.

Dame Esther, 83, who has said she is considering travelling to Switzerland for an assisted death, after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, said that MPs taking part in the debate on April 29 will be looking into a topic that is “crucial to most constituents up and down the country”.

She said: “While, sadly, my health issues (I have stage four lung cancer) prevent me from attending it myself, I will be watching the debate closely as it affects my own decision to go to Dignitas in Zurich if necessary, to protect my family from witnessing a painful death.”

MPs are to debate assisted dying for the first time in almost two years on Monday, after a petition backed by Dame Esther, Dignity in Dying and the Daily Express secured more than 200,000 signatures.

Dame Esther said: “I know palliative care can be wonderful in this country, but it cannot guarantee the dignified, pain-free death we terminally ill patients all hope for.

“The current law means my family could be prosecuted for supporting me if I go to Switzerland. This is not right, it is not ethical and, as it is my life I, like the majority of the public, believe it should be my choice.”

It comes after legislation to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill people in Scotland was published last month at Holyrood, as the MSP behind it said there is “compelling evidence” to support the move.

Liam McArthur said he was “confident” the Scottish Parliament would back his legislation in a vote, adding “robust safeguards” are included in the Bill.

Opponents of the legislation fear the lives of people who are ill or disabled would be “devalued”, and the Bishop of Paisley, John Keenan called it a “dangerous idea”.

With Holyrood likely to vote on the proposals later this year, it will be the third time MSPs have considered the issue. Two previous attempts to change the law were overwhelmingly defeated.

Assisted dying proposals in Jersey and the Isle of Man, to legalise the choice for residents, will be debated in the coming months.