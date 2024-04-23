Extra support urged after rise in children with developmental concerns

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for action after statistics showed increases in the proportion of children recorded as having developmental concerns.

Figures from Public Health Scotland showed the percentage of children recorded as having a developmental concern across three different age groups, based on when health visitor reviews were carried out.

For the 13 to 15 month age group, 12% were identified as having a developmental concern in 2022/23, remaining at the highest rate since recording began in 2017/18.

For the 27 to 30 month age group this remained at 18% for a second year, while the rate was at 17% for the four to five-year-old age group.

The percentage for the four to five-year-old age group had risen for a second year.

The report noted that changes in recording developmental concerns were made during the pandemic.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said ministers have ‘fallen short’ (PA)

“Persistent inequalities” in child developmental concerns remain, it said, with those from more deprived backgrounds being more likely to experience them.

The Lib Dems said ministers should put extra support in place.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “We all want Scotland’s children to grow up in the best environment possible, but these figures reveal record numbers of children are showing developmental concerns.

“The pandemic saw a dramatic rise in these concerns but rather than invest to support families ministers have fallen short.

“The Government must put in place extra support for all those starting school who have had a developmental concern noted.

“I also want the Scottish Government to finally listen to my party’s calls to extend the successful pupil premium to nursery level so that children from the poorest backgrounds can get the help they need as early as possible.”

The Scottish Government said it is focused on improving outcomes in the early years.

Our national statistical reports provide information on demand for/use of health and social care services in Scotland. Latest includes: 🔹 National naloxone programme monitoring🔹 Early child development statistics🔹 A&E activityhttps://t.co/0pbdDDCC6c #StatsTuesday pic.twitter.com/u5pD8SXnhp — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) April 23, 2024

A spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government is determined to support the health and development of all children across Scotland.

“Health visitors and family nurses provide vital support to families, assessing health and wellbeing at key developmental stages and responding to concerns as appropriate.

“We invested over £40 million to recruit an additional 500 health visitors between 2014 and 2018 and continue to provide annual funding of £20 million to support ongoing retention.

“We remain deeply concerned around the impact of poverty on the persistent inequalities in the proportion of children found to have a developmental concern.

“The impact of the cost crisis is felt across all ages and while Westminster holds most of the powers needed to tackle this, we are doing all we can within our devolved powers and fixed budget.

“We continue to allocate around £3 billion each year to a range of measures to tackle poverty and mitigate the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis on households.

“Our actions are estimated to keep 100,000 children out of relative poverty this year.”