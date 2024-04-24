Sunak says Ukraine has UK and Germany’s support ‘for as long as it takes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says Ukraine has UK and Germany’s support ‘for as long as it takes’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak said the UK and Germany will provide “unwavering support” for Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, as he visited Berlin to deepen defence and security ties between the two allies.

The Prime Minister said “every country has got different things that it can bring to the table” after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his decision not to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv “will not change”.

Mr Scholz has refused to send the German-made missiles to Ukraine for fear of a wider escalation of the war, or even drawing Germany into direct conflict with Russia.

Rishi Sunak visit to Poland and Germany
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak disembarks from a Boxer military vehicle (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Chancellor, pointing to Germany’s delivery of Leopard tanks and other systems, told a joint press conference at the chancellery that he would not change his mind on Taurus.

Mr Sunak said: “Every country has got different things that it can bring to the table.”

He praised Mr Scholz’s recent commitment of another Patriot missile system to bolster Ukraine’s air defence, which he called one of Kyiv’s “key needs”.

He added: “Thankfully, a wide and broad coalition of countries are united in wanting to support Ukraine. Everyone can bring something slightly different and complementary to the table. The key thing is that we’re united on wanting to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Mr Scholz also underlined the allies’ continuing backing of Kyiv.

Rishi Sunak visit to Poland and Germany
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery (Alastair Grant/PA)

“Germany and the UK are the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Europe and we will continue our support for as long as necessary,” he said.

Mr Sunak, calling Mr Scholz “mein freund” – or “my friend”, said: “Together we will continue to provide unwavering support for our Ukrainian friends, as you said, for as long as it takes.”

He praised the German Chancellor’s “historic decision” to increase defence spending under his “Zeitenwende” policy following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Sunak said: “At this dangerous moment, the bond between our two nations is stronger than ever. We meet as a war rages on our continent and new threats are rising around the world.”

The two leaders agreed to deepen UK-German defence co-operation, announcing the joint development of remote-controlled Howitzer 155mm wheeled artillery systems to be fitted to Boxer armoured fighting vehicles.

They will also co-operate on producing renewable energy from the North Sea, and discussed joint efforts to tackle organised immigration crime.

It was Mr Sunak’s first visit to the German capital since entering No 10, and came after he faced pressure to visit senior politicians from one of the UK’s most powerful European allies.

Mr Sunak also on Wednesday met with chief executives of German businesses including Siemens, with No 10 saying German firms will announce new investment into the UK worth some £8 billion.

The Prime Minister’s stop in Berlin follows his visit to Warsaw, where he promised to raise defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 in the face of threats from an “axis of authoritarian states” including Russia and China.