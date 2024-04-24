Bullying and harassment ‘alarmingly current’ in creative industries, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bullying and harassment ‘alarmingly current’ in creative industries, MPs told

By Press Association
The comments were made by representatives of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (Alamy/PA)
A new body that seeks to be a voluntary regulator of the creative industries has said that “bullying and harassment and discrimination remain alarmingly current” across the sector.

The Women and Equalities Committee had a further meeting following the Misogyny In Music inquiry report, which found that sexual harassment and abuse was common, and the non-reporting of such incidents was high.

Representatives from the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), Jen Smith, interim chief executive, and Andrew Medlock, interim chief operating officer, appeared in front of MPs on Wednesday to update them on their plans for the new body.

The voluntary organisation could issue “restorative impact warnings that we may issue to individuals or organisations” and “for the most concerning behaviours” might look at legal routes or publish that there had been non-compliance, Ms Smith said.

She told the committee: “This is a timely appearance before you, because whilst the Misogyny In Music inquiry has concluded, scrutiny into how the music industry and the wider creative industries conduct themselves has not, and bullying and harassment and discrimination remain alarmingly current.

“CIISA is set to go live by the end of this year in December, which is contingent on our funding ask.”

She added that 80 leading organisations from film, TV, music and theatre had joined as supporters, which on its website included Sky, BBC, ITV and Channel 4. Audio, fashion, advertising, games and publishing were set to follow in 2025.

Ms Smith spoke about a survey conducted by PA Consulting.

“We got the results last week, 800 creative industry professionals responded and 91% were in favour of CIISA, with 84% of those respondents saying that they would use our services once we go live in December, yet again demonstrating that CIISA remains urgent and essential,” she added.

She also said that “significant legal advice in relation to GDPR” had been taken to make sure their handling of the personal data of creative professionals reporting wrongdoing was robust.

“We have thought very carefully about this, we have a three-year window in terms of historical allegations (going) forward that we’ve put in our current plans,” Ms Smith added.

“It’s difficult to look at peer standards authorities and regulators and anticipate what demand might be but we are confident in our business plan that we are accommodating for potentially a rush of people wanting to use CIISA services.”

Mr Medlock said they would not be able to investigate “every case” because it was “resource intensive”.

“We want to ensure that we’re balancing that out by early dispute resolution through mediation support and advice to ensure that we’re adding value wherever we can,” he added.

“But we’ll only be investigating the most serious and complex cases.”

When asked about the body looking at a “Harvey Weinstein-type figure” where there was current and historical concern, Mr Medlock responded, saying it was “all about the planning and it’s all about the breadth and scope”.

He also said: “We want to be very clear about not going into fishing expeditions, for example, making sure that we’re very laser focused on what needs to be addressed.

“Bearing in mind that (investigations are) very resource intensive and can take years if you don’t get it right.”

Hollywood producer Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles last year.

He was previously convicted of a different rape and sexual assault conviction in New York, for which he received a sentence of 23 years.