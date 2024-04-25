Labour vows to be the most ‘pro-business government’ UK has ever seen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Labour vows to be the most ‘pro-business government’ UK has ever seen

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Labour’s “number one mission” is to grow the economy by being “more pro-business than Tony Blair”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

The Leeds West MP said she believes her pro-business approach will be “the way to improve living ­standards and to achieve our potential” as a nation “by unlocking private business investment”.

Ms Reeves told the Times: “If I become chancellor, the next Labour government is going to be the most pro-business government this country has ever seen.

London Growth Plan announcement
Ms Reeves hinted that Labour would consider increasing workers’ rights (PA)

“I recognise that is different from the Labour parties that went into the last few general elections. But this is the best way to grow the economy and lift living standards.”

Labour has major plans to revamp the business sector and boost the UK economy, including becoming the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

Ms Reeves said to achieve this, financial institutions and business groups would be welcomed and included by politicians in the rooms where the big decisions are made.

“We’re not going to grow the economy by having the best civil servants and the best ministers involved. We’re going to grow the economy by understanding business,” she said.

She also hinted that Labour would consider increasing workers’ rights, and The Times reported that an announcement could be made within weeks.

Such employment rights on the table may include offering employees rights from their first day of work and an end to all zero-hour contracts.

Giving workers such rights has prompted criticism by some business groups as inflexible and potentially counterproductive.

However, Ms Reeves said Labour intends to work with businesses to find an appropriate solution for all.

She said: “We’ve been out of power for 14 years. We want to make a difference. But we want all of our policies to work, and that means they’ve got to work for businesses and working people as well.

“Of course, we’ll consult. We’re doing that in opposition, and you can see that with the amount of time we put into the business engagement.”

“That always makes policy better when you do that.”

She said the consultative and business-friendly approach would be replicated across Whitehall, with ministers working with key leaders to cut through public sector red tape.