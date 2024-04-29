Sadiq Khan pledges to invest £7.8m to help young Londoners avoid crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan pledges to invest £7.8m to help young Londoners avoid crime

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan made the announcement ahead of the London Mayoral election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sadiq Khan made the announcement ahead of the London Mayoral election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sadiq Khan has pledged to invest an extra £7.8 million into tackling “complex causes of crime” if he is re-elected as London Mayor.

On Monday, the Labour incumbent is to announce that the new funding will be used to expand his Violence Reduction Unit’s (VRU) community-led programme, MyEnds, to deliver targeted youth work and mentoring.

It will help support young people in 11 of the capital’s neighbourhoods as they move from primary to secondary school, ensuring they are diverted away from gangs, Mr Khan said.

The mayor also committed to extending MyEnds to 30 neighbourhoods or estates in areas of London most affected by violence by the end of the next term.

His campaign has framed the May 2 vote as a “neck-and-neck” two-horse race between Labour and the Tory candidate Susan Hall, despite recent polling putting him on firm course for a historic third term.

Mr Khan’s team said it is a choice between someone “building a safer London for everyone” or a “divisive, hard-right Tory opponent” who they say has “strongly backed” cuts to police.

Conservative party candidate Susan Hall
Conservative party candidate Susan Hall during the LBC London Mayoral Debate, ahead of the election for Mayor of London on May 2 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The mayor said: “Tackling violence and making our city safer is my number one priority. As mayor, I have been both tough on violence and tough on the complex causes of violence.

“This major new investment will play a pivotal role in providing targeted support to communities across the capital – whether youth work, mentoring, or a variety of after-school activities.”

However, Ms Hall hit back, saying Mr Khan “has nothing to offer but excuses” while crime in the capital “has soared out of control”.

She said: “I am listening to Londoners and as mayor, I will make our city safer. I will recruit 1,500 police officers, put two new bases in every borough, and bring back borough-based policing so the police local to you, supported by a £200 million investment in policing.”

Bruce Houlder, founder of Fighting Knife Crime London, said in the year to January 24 2024, there were 48,716 offences involving a knife or other sharp instrument in England and Wales, 28.9% of which occurred in and around London.

He went on: “The evidence is that some higher crime areas in Greater London lack the support they require. It is very welcome news that more such areas are now to receive it.

“Investment of this sort does save lives, calms communities, and ultimately saves much needed police and NHS resources. This aspect needs to receive so much more attention, and not just at election time.”