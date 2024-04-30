Rafah incursion would struggle to comply with international law, says Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rafah incursion would struggle to comply with international law, says Mitchell

By Press Association
Andrew Mitchell voiced concerns about the current situation in Gaza (Victoria Jones/PA)
Britain has warned an Israeli incursion into Rafah will struggle to be compliant with international law, amid pleas for Hamas to accept a ceasefire package.

Deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell voiced concerns about the current situation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to launch an offensive into the Gaza city sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a ceasefire agreement have been taking place, with the conflict between the two sides nearing seven months.

On Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas’s battalions there “with or without a deal”.

Speaking at Foreign Office questions, Workers Party of Britain MP George Galloway (Rochdale) told the Commons: “We are hours away from a bloodbath that will make Fallujah pale into insignificance, that will be the worst bloodbath seen in the world since the Second World War.

“1.6 million people, most of them women and children, are 72 hours away from a full-scale invasion. The minister keeps saying we’re going to press Israel – what are you going to do about it if it happens?”

George Galloway spoke at Foreign Office questions (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Mitchell replied: “Given the number of civilians sheltering in Rafah, it’s not easy to see how such an offensive could be compliant with international humanitarian law in the current circumstances.

“On the overall point, I hope he will recognise that the British Government is doing everything (it) can to prevent the circumstances which he described.”

Earlier in the session, Labour joined the Government in urging Hamas to accept the ceasefire package.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “More than 30,000 Palestinians are dead, more than 100 Israeli hostages are still unaccounted for and Gaza is facing famine. The war must end now with an immediate ceasefire; that needs both sides to agree.

“It was Hamas, not Israel, which rejected the last internationally brokered ceasefire deal. Now a new offer is on the table. Hamas has the power now to stop the fighting.

“Does the minister agree with me that Hamas should accept this deal and avert a catastrophic continuation of this war?”

Mr Mitchell replied: “Yes, he makes a very good point and although these negotiations are fluid at the moment, he is right to say that Hamas should accept the deal that has been put on the table.”

Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis, who chairs the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament, renewed his appeal for the UK Government to rule out deploying British troops on the ground to assist Gaza aid efforts.

He said: “Will the deputy foreign secretary take the message back to his boss that the insertion of British troops on the ground in Gaza will simply play into the hands of those who wish to further divert attention away from the existential conflict between Russia and Ukraine?”

Mr Mitchell stressed the Government is “absolutely committed” to helping Ukraine, although he did not make reference to reports the UK Government is considering deploying troops into Gaza to land humanitarian supplies from a temporary pier currently being built by the United States military.

On Monday, Sir Julian said British boots on the ground in Gaza would be a “completely insane idea”.