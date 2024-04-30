Sunak backs call for Grace O’Malley-Kumar to be awarded George Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak backs call for Grace O’Malley-Kumar to be awarded George Cross

By Press Association
Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Rishi Sunak has thrown his weight behind a campaign for student Grace O’Malley-Kumar to be awarded a posthumous George Cross.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane while trying to protect her friend Barnaby Webber, also 19.

Valdo Calocane court case
Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

During Calocane’s trial, Nottingham Crown Court was told of the “incredible bravery” she had shown in the face of a “brutal” attack.

Calocane, 32, was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility, after the court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The parents of Ms O’Malley-Kumar have suggested she should be given the country’s highest award for peacetime bravery by the King.

Her mother Sinead O’Malley told The Sun: “The George Cross would be a remarkable acknowledgement of her bravery, for sure.

“Grace is never coming back to us, but we never want her to be forgotten, and this would certainly make sure she is remembered for ever.

“Our hope is it would help her be remembered as the wonderful person that she was, and not just for the horrendous fate she suffered.”

Her father Dr Sanjoy Kumar said: “The bravery she showed was incredible for a young girl. The accolade would be an example to every other young person.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak supported the call.

“I think the Prime Minister would certainly want to get behind nominations and he’d pay tribute to the bravery that Grace demonstrated whilst faced with perilous and terrifying circumstances,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“Decisions around the George Cross are made by an independent committee to review, and final decisions are then made by His Majesty the King.

“But of course, the Prime Minister would support those nominations.”

The spokesman added: “The leadership example she provided in that tragic circumstance was commendable and absolutely the PM would get behind that campaign.”

At Nottingham Crown Court in January, prosecutor Karim Khalil KC said Ms O’Malley-Kumar demonstrated “incredible bravery” by trying to protect Mr Webber from Calocane’s blows and tried to fight him off, pushing him away and into the road.

The killer then turned his attention to her and was “as uncompromisingly brutal in his assault of Grace as he was in his assault of Barnaby”, Mr Khalil said.

Calocane also killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, during the attacks in the early hours of June 13 last year.