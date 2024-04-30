Military housing unacceptable in many cases, commission finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Military housing unacceptable in many cases, commission finds

By Press Association
The MoD provides around 48,000 properties for families and some 154,000 for single service members (Peter Byrne/PA)
The MoD provides around 48,000 properties for families and some 154,000 for single service members (Peter Byrne/PA)

Severe deficiencies in housing for the military and their families are a “tax on the goodwill” of serving armed forces personnel, according to a report.

Dampness, mould, pest infestations and gas and electrical faults are among the persistent problems that plague service accommodation, the Kerslake Commission on Armed Forces Housing found in its Homes Unfit For Heroes report.

The report says the Ministry of Defence’s current investment in accommodation is inadequate and fails to make up for years of underfunding.

It also raises concerns that the effect of such housing issues on quality of life may deter personnel from staying in the armed forces for the long term.

Commission member General Sir Richard Barrons said: “Decent and affordable accommodation is crucial for the wellbeing of our armed forces personnel and is essential for maintaining the operational effectiveness of our national defence.

“Yet for many years the accommodation for many service personnel and their families has been poor, and in many cases unacceptable.

“Substandard accommodation has effectively become a tax on the goodwill of highly prized people that directly undermines operational effectiveness and retention of our armed forces.”

The commission is calling for immediate action to improve conditions in military housing.

The report pointed to poor management and maintenance and said a backlog of repairs is “at a tipping point” and means the cost of modernising armed forces accommodation could soon be more than £4 billion.

The Kerslake Commission on Armed Forces Housing was launched in February 2023, with the late Lord Bob Kerslake, former head of the civil service, as its chairman.

The review covers Army, RAF and Royal Navy housing.

The Ministry of Defence provides around 48,000 properties for families and some 154,000 for single service members.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey, who commissioned the report, said: “This damning report highlights the shoddy state of armed forces housing and the damage it’s doing to service morale. Ministers have seriously broken something that is so important to a good life in the forces.”

He added: “In government, Labour will renew the country’s commitment to those who serve, set new standards for service housing and legislate for an armed forces commissioner to act as a strong independent champion for our forces and their families to improve service life.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently apologised for shortcomings in military accommodation, acknowledging that defence accommodation is not always “fit for standard”.

As Mr Sunak committed the UK to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, he also said there would be an investment of “something like £4 billion over the next decade to improve accommodation back home and around the world”.

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.