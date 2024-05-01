No threat to Sunak after local elections, says Badenoch

The Prime Minister’s position is not under threat, a Cabinet minister has said as the local election campaign enters its final day.

Forecasts suggest Thursday’s local elections could see the Conservatives lose up to half of the council seats they are defending in a contest seen as the final test of public opinion ahead of the general election.

The prospect of a major defeat has triggered speculation that such a result could push more Tory MPs into seeking to replace Rishi Sunak as leader.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch leaves Downing Street, London (James Manning/PA)

But on Wednesday, Kemi Badenoch insisted that the Prime Minister was safe regardless of the outcome of the local elections.

She told Sky News: “I think there’s a lot of noise being made by people who want to get attention but the Prime Minister has the full backing of the Cabinet, he has my full backing.”

Asked whether that would be the case even if the Conservatives suffered a drubbing on Thursday, Ms Badenoch said: “I think that is right.”

Most of the seats up for re-election on Thursday were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.

A total of 11 mayoral contests are also taking place, including for the London mayoralty between frontrunners, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Polling has consistently put Mr Khan ahead of Ms Hall, with a poll published on Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead narrowed over the campaign.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)

Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen are also facing key re-election battles, with polls suggesting very close contests with their Labour opponents.

Political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that as the Tories and Labour brace for the elections “one side is looking for hope, and the other is looking for affirmation”.

He added: “For Rishi Sunak he is trying to give his party a glimmer of hope that maybe not all is lost for the general election that we are now all expecting to happen in the autumn.

“For Sir Keir Starmer, he is in a sense looking for affirmation of the message of the opinion polls that the Labour Party is indeed so far ahead, that it looks now like… Sir Keir Starmer is likely to be the next Prime Minister.”

The Liberal Democrats, who have focused campaigning efforts in traditional Conservative areas, have said Thursday is a chance for voters to send a message to “this out-of-touch Conservative Government”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, who has visited so-called “blue wall” areas during the campaign, added: “In former Conservative heartlands like Tunbridge Wells, Dorset and Wokingham voters are switching to the Liberal Democrats after years of failure from this Conservative Government.

Current Mayor of London and Labour party candidate Sadiq Khan during the LBC London Mayoral Debate (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to elect a strong local champion, who will fight for a fair deal for you and your community.”

Ahead of the polls, a Conservative Party spokesman sought to draw attention on the record of their rivals in local government.

“Across the country Labour and the Liberal Democrats have run their councils into the ground, bankrupting local authorities and wasting taxpayer’s time and money on bonkers policies,” they said.

The spokesman added: “Meanwhile we have a strong record. Our Conservative Mayors have delivered record investment and apprenticeships for their areas, and you are two times less likely to be a victim of crime under a Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner.

“Only the Conservative Party can be trusted to deliver better quality services for lower tax.”