Channel crossings continue as 2,000 arrive in wake of Rwanda laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Channel crossings continue as 2,000 arrive in wake of Rwanda laws

By Press Association
More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law.

The figures come as Channel crossings continued after a steady stream of arrivals over the bank holiday weekend.

Since the legislation aimed at getting deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground received Royal Assent on April 25, government officials have recorded 2,007 migrants arriving in the UK in 40 boats.

This includes the 396 people the Home Office said made the journey in eight boats from Saturday to Monday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 8,674.

This is up 35% on this time last year, when 6,415 Channel crossings were recorded and a 14% rise on the same point in 2022 (7,581), PA news agency analysis of the figures shows.

Children were among those pictured being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK was “absolutely” getting value for money from its multimillion-pound deals with France in a bid to curb crossings.

The French authorities were facing “increasing challenges and violence as the people smuggling gangs look for new routes to evade the authorities”, he added.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The unacceptable number of people who continue to cross the Channel demonstrates exactly why we must get flights to Rwanda off the ground as soon as possible.

“We continue to work closely with French police who are facing increasing violence and disruption on their beaches as they work tirelessly to prevent these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journeys. Last year they stopped 26,000 people from reaching our shores.

“We remain committed to building on the successes that saw arrivals drop by more than a third last year, including tougher legislation and agreements with international partners, in order to save lives and stop the boats.”