Labour whip restored to Kate Osamor after party investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour whip restored to Kate Osamor after party investigation

By Press Association
Edmonton MP Kate Osamor has had the Labour whip reinstated (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Edmonton MP Kate Osamor has had the Labour whip reinstated (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

An MP has had the Labour whip restored following her suspension over comments regarding the war in Gaza.

Kate Osamor was suspended in January after appearing to suggest, in a social media post on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, that the conflict in Gaza should be remembered as a genocide.

The Edmonton MP subsequently apologised for “any offence caused” by her message.

On Wednesday, a Labour spokesperson confirmed the whip had been restored to Ms Osamor following “a full investigation by the Labour Party into complaints received about a social media post she made in January”.

Ms Osamor said she was “grateful” for the investigation and accepted its outcome “in full”.

She added: “I want to unreservedly apologise again for my comments. I made remarks which were insensitive, inappropriate and which I apologise for and regret.

“I will continue to reach out to Jewish stakeholders and the community. I am committed to ensuring that I don’t fall short of the highest standards.

“I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents of Edmonton in Westminster as a Labour MP.”

Ms Osamor’s return to the Labour fold comes one month after the party restored the whip to Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald, who was suspended in October after using the phrase “between the river and the sea” in a speech at a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Mr McDonald said it had not been his intention to use language that would cause distress and that he “bitterly regret(ted)” the “pain and hurt caused”.

Former Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Jeremy Corbyn remain suspended over comments relating to antisemitism.