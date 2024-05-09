Kirk moderator leads call for ‘reset’ on efforts to tackle climate change

Faith leaders have held crisis talks about Scotland’s role in tackling climate change.

The summit, held at the Moderator of the Church of Scotland’s residence in Edinburgh on Thursday, was organised in response to the Scottish Government’s decision to drop a 2030 climate change target.

A missive calling on the Scottish and UK governments to commit to the “moral necessity” of tackling the climate crisis has been signed by 30 people, including scientists and lobby groups as well as Kirk moderator Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton.

It cites the human and economic costs of climate change, and described a conclusion by the Climate Change Committee that the 2030 target was no longer credible as “alarming”.

The letter said: “If we collectively fail to act there will be grave implications for the planet – our common home – and for our sisters and brothers across the world who have contributed the least to this crisis and who are already bearing its worst effects.”

The letter is backed by Professor Stuart Haszeldine, co-director at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, and Mike Robinson, chairman of Stop Climate Chaos in Scotland and chief executive of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

Mrs Foster-Fulton said: “Climate change is here and our shared planet is in the middle of a climate catastrophe and we all have to play our part because the time for delay has passed.

“Five years ago, the Scottish Government set strong climate targets, but we have gone back to a business-as-usual model.

“Today, we call on each other to reset, to refocus and rethink to find ways to meet strong targets for our own sakes, and for those around the world who have done the least to cause climate change.”

Prof Haszeldene said: “We believe that, whoever is in charge, they must prioritise action to tackle climate change, both here and abroad. Climate change is not optional, so the sooner we act the better. The longer we wait, the more it will cost in both human and economic terms.”

Mr Robinson said: “We need political leadership and a commitment to action to reduce emissions and help other countries to deal with climate impacts, whilst at the same time securing sustainable jobs, reducing inequality and delivering the necessary transition.

“Throughout 2019, the year of the school climate strikes, when the Scottish Parliament unanimously set its 2045 targets, and called for a target of at least 75% by 2030, there was a positive mood amongst most people in society, a recognition of our collective responsibility to do better, and a determination to step up.

“Governments declared climate emergencies, businesses set net zero targets, and people demanded better.

“But over the past few years, this energy and focus has slipped, targets have been missed and now face being removed.”

Mr Robinson wrote a statement urging action, which said: “Whoever is in charge, whatever our political or religious beliefs, there is no moral or scientific dispute over the need to take action.

Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, called for action on climate change (Church of Scotland/PA)

“This call from across the whole of the faith community in Scotland, standing together with the scientific, academic and NGO communities, is a cry from the head, heart and the soul of our society to step up and act.

“Climate change is already happening, and whatever other short-term crises come along, it still needs to be tackled.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “The UK is a world leader in net zero, halving emissions before any other major economy, exceeding our three previous carbon budgets and having one of the most ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target of any major economy.

“The devolved governments have a vital role to play as we work towards proportionate and achievable action plans, as part of the UK-wide drive to decarbonise the economy.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This Government’s commitment to ending Scotland’s contribution to global emissions as soon as possible, and by 2045 at the latest, is unwavering. With emissions already nearly cut in half, we are well positioned to continue climate action that is fair, ambitious and capable of rising to the emergency before us.

“Last month Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan announced new policies including more than quadrupling the number of electric vehicle charge points by 2030, developing an integrated ticketing system across public transport, and piloting the rollout of methane-suppressing animal feed.

“The Scottish Government recognises the Climate Change Committee’s position that the interim 2030 target set by Parliament is out of reach. This is in line with advice of the CCC at the time the target was set.

“In response, we will now bring forward legislation which will introduce a target approach based on five-yearly carbon budgets, whilst retaining our legal commitment to net zero by 2045 and annual reporting on climate progress.”