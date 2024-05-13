MSs fighting for the ‘pawblic’ vote in first Senedd Dog of the Year competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MSs fighting for the ‘pawblic’ vote in first Senedd Dog of the Year competition

By Press Association
Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue (Dogs Tust)
Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue (Dogs Tust)

Members of the Welsh parliament are battling it out for the “Pawblic” vote, in the first Senedd Dog of the Year competition.

Politicians in Cardiff Bay and their dogs will go paw-to-paw to see which canine contender has the “winning personality” on May 23.

Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda
Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda (Dogs Trust)

The event is the first of its kind in Wales, following in the footsteps of the popular Westminster Dog of the Year and Holyrood Dog of the Year competitions.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, or “pawlitical” persuasion, will be strutting their stuff with their MS owners in Britannia Park, Cardiff, to see who will be crowned “top dog”.

The 2024 contenders are:

– Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda

– Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel, Coco

– James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and his Cocker Spaniel, Bonnie

Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie
Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie (Dogs Trust)

– Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie

– Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue.

The MSs taking part will be asking for the public to vote for them online, while judges on the day will judge “the contestants on their good dog deeds and winning personalities”.

Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel, Coco
Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel, Coco (Dogs Trust)

The event is jointly organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust and is intended to celebrate the unique bond between pets and their owners and encourage responsible dog ownership.

To find out more or to vote for Senedd Dog of the Year, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/sdoty .