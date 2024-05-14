Number of Scots in work falls by 38,000 over three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Number of Scots in work falls by 38,000 over three months

By Press Association
The number of Scots in work has fallen by 38,000 over the last three months (Philip Toscana/PA)
The number of Scots in work has fallen by 38,000 over three months, new figures have shown.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed in the period from January to March 2024 a total of 2,613,000 Scots were in employment.

As well as being down 38,000 on the previous quarter, the total is 46,000 lower than it was in January to March 2023.

According to the figures, Scotland’s employment rate is now 73.1% – lower than the rate for the UK as a whole which is 74.5%.

While the number of people in work has fallen the figures also showed the number of Scots who are unemployed is higher than it was a year ago.

There were 120,000 people in Scotland who were out of work in January to March this year – and while this was 5,000 lower than the previous quarter, it was 28,000 higher than in the first three months of 2023.

The unemployment rate in Scotland is now 4.4%, according to the latest figures, slightly above the UK rate of 4.3%

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said the figures reflected the “ongoing challenges facing our economy, including the cost-of-living crisis”, adding that was why the Scottish Government was investing more than £5 billion to “grow and transform Scotland’s economic landscape”.

Ms Forbes, the new Deputy First Minister, added: “Scotland is open for business and the Scottish Government is committed to working hand-in-hand with business to use the limited powers of devolution to help more people into work through employability and skills support.”

She stressed “the economic opportunities for Scotland are huge” as she added that separate figures from HM Revenue and Customs showed there were 2.45 million payrolled employees in Scotland in April 2024 – with this 6,000 higher than a year ago.