Anti-war protest at Cambridge University ahead of graduation ceremonies

A protest at Cambridge University against the war in Gaza has spread to a lawn outside Senate House, where members of the university have graduated since the 18th century.

Graduation ceremonies are due to take place this Friday and Saturday, according to the university’s website.

An encampment outside King’s College appeared at the start of last week, and now activists have also pitched a ring of almost 20 tents on Senate House Lawn.

Palestine flags have been draped from the Grade II-listed urn in the centre of the lawn, and a white sheet has been fixed below it with “welcome to liberated zone” written on it.

The flags have also been taped to the columns of Senate House and to some walls, and a “please keep off the grass” sign modified so it reads: “please keep off Palestine”.

A banner has also been taped to the doors of Senate House which read “Refaat’s house”, and a number of protesters wearing face coverings sat by the door at the top of some steps.

The writer and literary scholar Refaat Alareer was killed in an air strike in Gaza City in December.

Cambridge University has been approached for comment.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson said the university was “fully committed to academic freedom and freedom of speech within the law and we acknowledge the right to protest”.

“We ask everyone in our community to treat each other with understanding and empathy,” the spokesperson said.

“Our priority is the safety of all staff and students.

“We will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia and any other form of racial or religious hatred, or other unlawful activity.”

A Cambridge student, who did not wish to be named, said last week that the protesters were demanding that the university “disclose all of its research collaborations and financial ties with companies and institutions complicit in Israel’s genocide and then to divest from these”.

“We will be staying here until our demands are met,” she said.