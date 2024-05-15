Fatal accident inquiry expected to examine staffing at hospital where boy died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fatal accident inquiry expected to examine staffing at hospital where boy died

By Press Association
The children’s hospital is part of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow (PA)
The children's hospital is part of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow (PA)

A fatal accident inquiry is expected to examine staffing levels at a children’s hospital where a toddler died and whether the fabric of the building contributed to his death.

The inquiry will look into the circumstances of the death of three-year-old Archie Donald at the Royal Hospital for Children, which is part of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow.

Archie died on November 20, 2019 and a discretionary fatal accident inquiry (FAI) was announced by the Crown Office earlier this year.

A preliminary hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday heard a microbiologist will be called to give evidence about the built environment of the hospital and whether it contributed to the death, as well as paediatric consultants from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

A further preliminary hearing on July 16 will examine a joint minute of agreed evidence, and expert witnesses to be called.

Sheriff Joan Kerr said: “I want to begin today expressing condolences to Archie’s family. I’m sure myself and those involved in the inquiry will deal with matters in a dignified way.”

Glasgow Sheriff Court
The preliminary hearing took place at Glasgow Sheriff Court (PA)

Fiscal depute Amanda Allan said: “It’s anticipated other evidence will be supplied in affidavit form. Perhaps one or two other clinicians who were working during the relevant period. I think NHSGGC may indicate other affidavits from members of hospital staff in terms of staffing on November 19 and 20.

“I wouldn’t anticipate those individuals would be called to give evidence.”

Sheriff Kerr said: “There’s only one question I would like you to address – whether the built hospital environment played a role in the infection. I know there’s an inquiry into the fabric of the building.”

Miss Allan said: “I anticipated questions into that. The expert in microbiology is asked that particular question, it may come up or be mentioned. In my office I’m in contact with individuals working on the other inquiry. They are content with that wording. It’s something the expert was asked to comment on.”

At the hearing it emerged NHS Lothian will also contribute to the inquiry.

Miss Allan said records had been received from that health board this week.

The FAI is due to begin on October 7 at Glasgow Sheriff Court and last a week.