Peak ScotRail train fares scrapped until end of September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Peak ScotRail train fares scrapped until end of September

By Press Association
Peak rail fairs will now be scrapped until September (Jane Barlow/PA)
Peak rail fairs will now be scrapped until September (Jane Barlow/PA)

A pilot scheme scrapping peak rail fares has been extended for an additional three months, Scotland’s First Minister has confirmed.

The trial was initially introduced in October 2023 and was recently extended to run until the end of June.

However, the Scottish Government has now said the pilot will remain in place until the end of September.

It followed calls from the Scottish Greens to make the scheme permanent, with many rail unions also backing the end of peak rail fares.

Scottish First Minister
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney confirmed the pilot had been extended (Jane Barlow/PA)

The price cut sees rush-hour commutes between Glasgow and Edinburgh slashed by almost half, from £28.90 to around £14.90.

John Swinney confirmed the extension during a visit to a Fife Expo at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station, part of the Levenmouth rail link opening celebrations.

Prior to the announcement, the First Minister said the pilot scheme had been “very effective” but said “everything would have to be paid for” when asked if it could be extended.

Confirming the extension, he said: “The Scottish Government’s ambition to enhance our railways and make public transport easier and more affordable is clear.

“We know new rail investment can create real education, business and tourism opportunities and help breathe life into communities. This is currently most apparent with the soon-to-open £116m Levenmouth rail link.

“Bold initiatives such as our ScotRail Peak Fares Removal pilot help build on this investment by encouraging more people to switch from car and opt to use the train.

“By extending this pilot for a further three months, we can better understand its impacts in terms of encouraging people to choose rail.

“It also helps tackle inequalities by making commuting, day trips and access to leisure activities even more affordable for all.

“I would encourage passengers to use this opportunity, not just for the daily commute but to see all that Scotland has to offer – that might even include a trip on the Levenmouth rail link or a visit to the Fife Expo.

“People already benefiting from the Peak Fares Removal trial should encourage their friends and family to get on board and use it too.”

Joanne Maguire, managing director of ScotRail, said she was “delighted” the pilot had been extended.