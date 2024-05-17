Rock fragment kept in SNP cupboard is part of Stone of Destiny, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rock fragment kept in SNP cupboard is part of Stone of Destiny, say experts

By Press Association
The Stone of Destiny is now at Perth Museum (Jane Barlow/PA)
A fragment of sandstone which was kept at SNP headquarters for years and was said to come from the Stone of Destiny is almost certainly to a genuine piece of the artefact, experts have concluded.

The revelation could pave the way for the “missing” chip to be reunited with the ancient Stone of Scone at its new home in Perth.

Former first minister Alex Salmond was given the fragment by the son of one of the pro-independence students who famously stole the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey in 1950.

However, until now its provenance had not been conclusively established and it had apparently resided in a cupboard at SNP HQ since 2008.

The story of the Stone of Destiny goes back centuries (Mike Boyd)

An analysis of the stone fragment was carried out by Historic Environment Scotland on behalf of the royally-appointed Commissioners for the Safeguarding of the Regalia – who are responsible for the preservation of certain important historic items.

The scientific analysis determined beyond reasonable doubt that it was taken from the Stone of Destiny.

In March this year, the SNP requested that the small piece of stone be reunited with the rest of the block at Perth Museum, which received the Stone of Destiny as part of a £27 million redevelopment.

The existence of the fragment was revealed in Scottish Government cabinet records which were published at the start of this year.

Humza Yousaf, right, recused himself from decisions on the stone fragment (Mike Boyd)

The Commissioners will decide on where the fragment will go.

Scotland’s First Minister is appointed as one of the Commissioners for the Safeguarding of the Regalia when they take office.

But both John Swinney, and former first minister Humza Yousaf, have recused themselves on decisions about the fragment – as SNP leaders they wished to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The SNP’s longest-serving MP, Pete Wishart, had earlier called for the “missing” piece to be moved to Perth Museum.

The stone is used in coronations (Jane Barlow/PA)

The conclusion of the scientific tests adds a new chapter to the long story of the Stone of Destiny, which has been associated with the Scottish and UK monarchies for centuries.

It was long used in the inauguration of Scottish monarchs.

However, in 1296, it was seized by King Edward I of England as war loot and taken to London.

It was built into a Coronation Chair at Westminster Abbey and was used in the coronation ceremonies of Kings and Queens of England and, later, Great Britain after the Scottish and English crowns were united in the early 17th century.

In 1950, a group of students carried out an audacious raid to steal the stone from Westminster Abbey and return it to Scotland to try and advance the cause of independence.

The raid led to the sandstone block splitting in two – a possible source of the fragment which later found its way to the SNP.

The Stone of Destiny was used in Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 and was also used in the coronation of King Charles last year.

One of the students was John MacCormick and his son, Sir Neil MacCormick, gave the rock fragment to Mr Salmond in 2008.