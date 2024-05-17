Two people detained in Scotland as part of Rwanda scheme, says Somerville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Two people detained in Scotland as part of Rwanda scheme, says Somerville

By Press Association
Two people in Scotland have been detained as part of an an ‘inhumane’ UK Government scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Shirley-Anne Somerville said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two people in Scotland have been detained as part of an an ‘inhumane’ UK Government scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Shirley-Anne Somerville said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two people in Scotland have been detained in connection with the UK Government’s “inhumane” policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, the Social Justice Secretary said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville has written to Home Secretary James Cleverly on the issue, as she again urged the Conservative Government at Westminster to end the “morally repugnant” scheme.

The UK Government argues its proposal to send some asylum seekers who arrive in the UK to the African nation will help reduce the number of people seeking to cross the English Channel on small boats.

Ms Somerville said on Friday that it was “now clear that two people in Scotland have been detained as part of the UK Government’s inhumane policy to send people to Rwanda”.

Posting on X, she said the Scottish Government had made clear its opposition to the Rwanda policy “right from the start”.

She added she had written to Mr Cleverly to “to seek clarification on how many people have been detained for removal to Rwanda” as she again called on him to “end such detentions in Scotland”.

Criticising the initiative, the Scottish Social Justice Secretary said: “This callous scheme rides roughshod over UK obligations under international law and it is also morally repugnant.”

In her letter to the Home Secretary, Ms Somerville accepted that immigration, along with  enforcement of this, was an area reserved for the UK Government.

However, she said the actions of the Home Office were “not in line with the values of the people of Scotland” accusing the UK Government department of “targeting vulnerable individuals seeking refuge”.

Ms Somerville insisted such actions were “not about safeguarding our communities” saying that, instead, they were “causing anxiety and distress” to communities.

She added: “The Scottish Government is not convinced that the plan to relocate people to Rwanda will have the deterrent effect sought by UK Government ministers and it does further damage to the UK’s reputation by undermining international protection.”

James Cleverly insisted the scheme is ‘part of a deterrent’ to try to stop people crossing the Channel in small boats (Victoria Jones/PA)

With Rishi Sunak having made a key pledge to crack down on small boat crossings, Mr Cleverly said he and the Prime Minister were determined to deliver the Rwanda scheme.

The Home Secretary told the PA news agency that Rwanda “is a safe and welcoming country” as he stressed the importance of action to deter people smugglers.

Mr Cleverly said: “People are dying in the channel. People are being abused by people smugglers.

“The Rwanda scheme is part of a deterrent, which is about saving lives and breaking the business model of criminal gangs.

“That’s why the Prime Minister, myself and the whole of Government are so determined to deliver on it.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “It is longstanding policy that immigration enforcement and detention is a reserved matter.

“Detentions for those in line for removal are continuing, and we are working at pace to get flights to Rwanda off the ground in July.”