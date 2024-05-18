Imprisoned British-Russian dissident thanks Cambridge college for honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imprisoned British-Russian dissident thanks Cambridge college for honour

By Press Association
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza during his trial in Moscow (AP)
A Russian dissident who is serving a 25-year prison sentence after criticising Russia’s war in Ukraine has written to his former Cambridge University College from Siberia where he is incarcerated.

Dual British-Russian citizen Vladimir Kara-Murza said in his letter to Trinity Hall that “the truth, in the end, does come out stronger”.

He said he was “incredibly honoured” to learn he had been made an Honorary Fellow of the College in recognition of his bravery, adding that “good news are a scarce commodity in a special-regime prison in Siberia”.

The 42-year-old, a journalist and opposition activist, was imprisoned in April 2022 and convicted of treason last year.

The note from Mr Kara-Murza
He is among a growing number of dissidents held in increasingly severe conditions under President Vladimir Putin’s political crackdown.

The UK Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron, last month called for Russian authorities to “release him immediately on humanitarian grounds”.

Mr Kara-Murza was last year made an Honorary Fellow of Trinity Hall, where he studied, in recognition of his bravery in speaking out on Russian foreign policy despite the clear danger.

The honour was accepted on his behalf by his wife, Evgenia.

Mr Kara-Murza addressed his handwritten letter to the College’s Master, Mary Hockaday.

He wrote: “Good news are a scarce commodity in a special-regime prison in Siberia, but I was so heartened and so incredibly honoured to learn that I have been inducted among this academic year’s Honorary Fellows at Trinity Hall.

“I would like to convey my most profound gratitude to you, to the College Fellows, and to the entire Trinity Hall family for this humbling recognition from my alma mater.

“It is often said that every historian subconsciously wishes to personally experience the period of his or her study – and, given that among my main topics at Cambridge was the history of the Soviet dissident movement, I suppose I really cannot complain.

“But being a historian also gives the advantage of having a larger perspective – and of being able to see beyond the next turn.

“If the dissident movement in the Soviet Union and other eastern European countries has taught us anything, it is that, however unpromising the odds may appear, the truth, in the end, does come out stronger.

“I look forward to staying in touch and to one day meeting you and joining fellow Trinity Hall members and alumni at our magnificent college, a place like no other.”

He signs off his letter, “Yours ever” followed by his signature.

Evgenia Kara-Murza speaks after her husband was named a Pulitzer Prize winner earlier this month
Evgenia Kara-Murza speaks after her husband was named a Pulitzer Prize winner earlier this month (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP)

Mary Hockaday, Master of Trinity Hall, said: “It was humbling to receive this message from Vladimir and wonderful to think that in some small way he was heartened by the news of his Honorary Fellowship.

“He was and remains an excellent historian as well as a courageous political campaigner.

“Trinity Hall aims to foster critical thinking and intellectual resilience in all its students and Vladimir exemplifies this with his reminder that times change and that a longer perspective can be a source of hope.

“However, in the immediate present, we continue to declare his imprisonment a travesty and we add our voice to all those calling for his release.”

Lord Cameron described Mr Kara-Murza last month as a “committed human rights activist striving for a democratic Russia, and an outspoken critic of the war in Ukraine”.

He said the dissident “was considered a threat by the Kremlin” and that “Putin locked him up in a bid to silence him”.

“Russia’s depraved treatment of political prisoners must end,” said Lord Cameron.

Mr Kara-Murza, who twice survived poisonings that he blamed on Russian authorities, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Mr Putin.

He likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Mr Kara-Murza has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for the “passionate columns” he penned for the Washington Post while in a Russian prison cell.