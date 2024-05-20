Communities to share £5.5m fund to improve climate change resilience

Communities across Scotland are set to benefit from £5.5 million of government funding to help reduce emissions.

The Scottish Government has announced the fund to help areas improve their resilience to climate change.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan confirmed the funding during a visit to the North East Scotland Climate Action Network (Nescan) hub in Aberdeen.

The funding, which has been made available for 2024-25, will support 20 community hubs which are taking on bespoke projects for the area, including energy generation and flood mitigation.

Ms McAllan said: “I am very pleased to hear first-hand how Nescan hub’s work has been helping communities in Aberdeen to support climate action through projects tailored to meet the needs and interests of the area.

“Tackling climate change is our collective responsibility and will require collaborative action at all levels. We must also share in the benefits that our net zero journey will bring.

“Communities are uniquely placed to play a critical role in shaping and driving forward the transition to low carbon and climate resilience living, and want to empower people to take action in their neighbourhoods that’s right for them.

“That is why we are proud to continue to support our hugely successful framework of regional climate hubs, which provide a vehicle for communities to come together and engage in collective grassroots action.”

The Scottish Government has already announced the allocation for more than £4.8 million of the funding, with more to follow.