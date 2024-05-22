Minister ‘missing in action’ over ongoing colleges pay dispute – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister ‘missing in action’ over ongoing colleges pay dispute – Labour

By Press Association
College lecturers from across Scotland have been on strike in an ongoing pay dispute (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Scottish Government minister has been accused of being “missing in action” as Labour demanded a Holyrood statement on ending college strikes.

Scottish Labour’s education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy accused further education minister Graeme Dey of taking “very little” action in the long-running pay dispute which dates back to 2022.

College lecturers walked out on Monday on the first of nine strike days in May and June following previous strike action.

SNP meeting at Parliament
Further education minister Graeme Dey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It stems from a £5,000 consolidated pay rise over three academic years from September 2022.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association said recent talks did not resolve the dispute.

In a letter to the further education minister, Ms Duncan-Glancy said Mr Dey must set out how he intends to resolve the dispute between lecturers and employers.

She said: “Scotland’s further education sector is in crisis but the minister responsible has been missing-in-action.

“Scotland’s students and education workers demand action to resolve this dispute – it’s time for Graeme Dey to act.”

Her letter added: “The ongoing uncertainty this is creating in the sector is having a detrimental impact on college staff, students and employers.

“I am sure that you will agree with me that time is of the essence, and that a solution must be found.

“Indeed, I have called on you on numerous occasions to intervene.

“Unfortunately, to date, the Government has done very little to address this ongoing issue, and in fact you have stated repeatedly that you believe it is not for the Government to intervene.

“The sector is at breaking point, and what is needed is action by the Scottish Government.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.