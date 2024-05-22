Prime Minister excites supporters at first campaign rally of the election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Minister excites supporters at first campaign rally of the election

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a General Election campaign event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a General Election campaign event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister was all smiles as he kicked off his election campaign at a rally although he could not escape controversy after a Sky News broadcast crew was removed from the event.

Rishi Sunak addressed a crowd of around 100 members during the first Conservative campaign rally of the General Election.

It came after a rain-soaked PM announced the election would take place on July 4 earlier on Wednesday.

But the event was marred in controversy just moments before Mr Sunak could take to the stage.

Sky News broadcaster Darren McCaffrey and his crew were escorted from the venue by two security guards, with the political correspondent saying they had not been allowed in due to broadcast pooling arrangements.

Inside, more than 100 Conservative members had gathered to hear the Prime Minister’s first speech of his election campaign.

The evening began with the entry of Mr Sunak’s cabinet.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a General Election campaign event in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The crowd cheered as they entered the room before Home Secretary James Cleverly kicked off the rally with a speech.

But then came the main event.

Mr Cleverly introduced the Prime Minister to a roar of applause from the audience.

His supporters appeared to be in the mood for celebration, with members holding placards reading Vote Conservative and cheering to music as Mr Sunak took to the stage.

With his jacket ditched and his sleeves rolled up, the Prime Minister’s mood appeared to be one of excitement, though some of his Cabinet looked a little more serious and nervous.

Supporters cheered every time Mr Sunak praised his Government’s record and grunted at every mention of Sir Keir Starmer.

But the loudest applause of the evening came as Mr Sunak concluded his speech with a rallying cry, claiming his party would show Labour “the British people will never be taken for granted”.