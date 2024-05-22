‘Disinformation about low traffic neighbourhoods soared after Government U-turn’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Disinformation about low traffic neighbourhoods soared after Government U-turn’

By Press Association
Low traffic neighbourhoods involve preventing vehicles from using some residential streets (Steve Parsons/PA)
Low traffic neighbourhoods involve preventing vehicles from using some residential streets (Steve Parsons/PA)

Disinformation and conspiracy theories about low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) soared last year amid Government opposition to the schemes, according to a study.

Cross-party think tank Demos, which conducted the analysis, claimed there is a “worsening democratic chasm between councils and communities”.

LTNs, which involve preventing vehicles from using some residential streets, were deployed by many councils during coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 in a bid to make it easier for people to walk and cycle.

Opponents raised concerns about the impact on drivers.

The Demos report found the proportion of the most popular social media posts on LTNs it classed as disinformation rose from 5% in 2022 to 28% in 2023.

The increase came in the year Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attacked councils for the introduction of the road schemes, which was a policy the Government had previously championed.

Mr Sunak called LTNs examples of “hare-brained schemes” in an interview with The Sun in September 2023.

Examples of social media posts about LTNs which were classed as disinformation include those which:

– Referred to 15-minute cities, which some people believe involve surveillance to limit travel.

– Approved of vandalism.

– Mentioned “authoritarian/totalitarian political regimes”.

Demos researchers also noted that many councils failed to properly engage and consult communities before implementing LTNs.

Hannah Perry, a lead researcher at Demos, said: “An instruction to act ‘swiftly’, combined with historic funding constraints, led to serious shortcomings in the way the councils engaged citizens in LTN implementation.

“However, instead of working to bring a sense of calm, the Government performed a screeching U-turn, in both policy and rhetoric, and ultimately fed the public backlash.

“Our analysis shows how this pivot coincided with the spike in LTN-related disinformation.

“It is absolutely essential that lessons are learned and that we radically transform how democracy takes place locally.

“There is a worsening democratic chasm between councils and communities.

“We are calling for a new layer of participation so that our local politicians can foster constructive relationships with citizens, working in partnership with them, not against them.”

Jonathan Heawood, executive director of charity the Public Interest News Foundation (PINF), which partnered with Demos in producing the report, said: “Local journalists are keen to cover important issues such as LTNs, but we’ve found that they’re being held back by public abuse, online harassment and lack of investment in original reporting.

“Whether they are for or against LTNs, the public are wary of journalism that sensationalises their arguments to create clickbait or treats them as conspiracy theorists.

“By contrast, they respect journalists who are rooted in the communities they serve, and who strive to present a rounded and objective view of the complex LTN debate.”

The report’s recommendations involve creating a new anti-disinformation standard in public life, creating a set of principles for councils in a bid to “restore trust in local democracy”, and a Government funding package of £50 million per year supporting local journalism.

Meanwhile, separate research carried out as part of an investigation for Channel 4’s Dispatches programme found London councils issued a total of at least £118 million in fines for vehicles entering LTNs between January 2023 and March 2024.

Researchers sent Freedom of Information requests to all 33 councils in the capital.

Of the 29 which responded, 14 confirmed they had issued penalty charge notices for the offence in that period.

The Local Government Association said: “Councils want to take a balanced approach to ensuring that motor traffic keeps moving, whist protecting other road users so that everyone can benefit from safer streets.

“Any surplus income from (traffic) fines has to be spent on transport improvements by law, such as providing vital bus services or highway improvement, including fixing potholes.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Traffic schemes must work for everyone in the area and should have local engagement and community buy-in before being implemented, which has not been the case for a number of LTNs.

“Through our Plan for Drivers, we’re strengthening statutory guidance to ensure councils have the support of local residents, businesses and emergency services before implementing any new LTN schemes.”

– The War On Britain’s Motorists: Dispatches is broadcast on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 4