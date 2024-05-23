Mordaunt: We’re the underdogs but voters must not allow red mist to sway vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mordaunt: We’re the underdogs but voters must not allow red mist to sway vote

By Press Association
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Danny Lawson/PA)
Penny Mordaunt has acknowledged the Conservatives enter the General Election as the “underdog”, but warned voters against backing “ruthless socialists”.

The Commons Leader said the question is whether the public’s “red mist” over decisions made by the Government in “tough times” will “blind them to what is on offer under the red flag” of Labour.

Ms Mordaunt went on to launch an attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, labelling him “weak and unformed”, while she also dubbed Labour MPs as being part of the “Britain-bashing brigade”.

Speaking in the final business questions session before Parliament stops for the election, Ms Mordaunt told the Commons: “Democracy is an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to think about what we want our nation to be in the next decade and the decades to come.

“The UK has been through tough times but the choices we have made collectively have given ourselves the freedom to be ambitious, both at home and abroad.”

Ms Mordaunt said “so much is at stake” ahead of polling day on July 4, adding: “We on this side of the House are undoubtedly the underdog in this fight.

“But I go into this election – and I will be standing up and fighting – filled with optimism and hope because I am proud of our record.”

Ms Mordaunt said shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell and Sir Keir are “at a disadvantage” because they are “not proud of Labour’s record, they are trying to disown it”.

She added: “The Labour leader has been distancing himself from his own MPs and candidates: the anti-business, anti-Israel, anti-opportunity, anti-responsibility, Britain-bashing brigade that sit on the benches opposite.

“It says much about (Ms Powell’s) party that its sole campaign narrative is that the Labour Party are not really the Labour Party at all.”

Ms Mordaunt said: “The public have been angry at us because of what we have had to deal with and because we’ve put the country first.

“But the question is will that red mist blind them to what is on offer under the red flag: the burdens on business; Britain being tied back into the EU’s regulatory straitjacket; the undermining of Nato through an EU defence pact; the undermining of our border through an EU migration pact; higher taxes; less disposable income; and the wrecking ball that would be taken to our constitution; and the cuts to the NHS budget that Labour has so viciously done in Wales.

“The fact is that nothing matters more to the Labour Party than the interests of the Labour Party and their paymasters.

“Ruthless socialists led by a weak and unformed leader. In six weeks’ time we will know the answer from the British people.

“We Conservatives may be the underdog, but we’re on the right side and that is on the side of the British people.”

Labour’s Ms Powell earlier said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election because he “thinks things will only get worse for him”.

She wished Ms Mordaunt well, saying: “She’s perhaps best known for carrying a sword but in this place she is highly regarded. She’s been a formidable opponent and I shall miss our weekly exchanges.”

Ms Powell joked: “I probably won’t miss some of her more tortured metaphors, if I may say, but I hope she has the chance to install that new boiler, get herself a decorator crab and have some time to put – these are her own metaphors – clothes on her action toy Ken, who of course has no balls.

“Those of you who were here will remember that one well.

“At least the election will give her ample opportunity to stand up and fight.

“We’ll be campaigning ferociously for different outcomes, but whatever happens I want to thank her for her co-operation and collaboration, making me raise my game in this place and reminding me how important a good blow dry is on these occasions.”

Ms Mordaunt previously claimed Sir Keir has “zero balls” as she compared him to Beach Ken from the Barbie movie.

Earlier this month, she also compared the Labour leader to a crab that selects “sedentary creatures and seaweed” to help “disguise its true form”, known as a decorator crab.