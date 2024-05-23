UK issues 1.3 million visas for work, study, family or resettlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK issues 1.3 million visas for work, study, family or resettlement

By Press Association
The total number of visas issued to people coming to the UK has fallen slightly (Steve Parsons/PA)
A total of 1.32 million visas were issued in the year to March 2024 to people coming to the UK for work, study or family reasons, or through one of the Government’s settlement schemes, Home Office figures show.

The figure is down 10% from a record 1.46 million in the year to March 2023, which was the highest for any 12-month period since comparable data began in 2005.

Work visas accounted for the largest proportion of the latest total, at 605,264, or 46%, followed by study visas (562,403, or 43%) and family visas (79,384, or 6%).

Some 25,967 (2%) visas were granted to British National Overseas status holders from Hong Kong, 18,236 (1%) were issued under the Ukraine schemes and 15,719 (1%) were under the EU Settlement Scheme.

In addition, 4,597 (0.3%) were under other settlement schemes and 4,230 (0.3%) were for dependants joining or accompanying others.

(PA Graphics)

The figures also show there were a total of 216,421 visas issued in January to March 2024, down 13% on the previous quarter and down 26% on the equivalent three months in 2023.

There has been a change in the most common type of visa, with work visas accounting for nearly half (46%) of the total across the year to March, up from a third (33%) in the previous 12 months.

While the proportion accounted for by study visas is unchanged at 43%, there has been a sharp drop in visas issued under the Ukraine schemes, down from 13% of the total in the year to March 2023 to just 1% in the 12 months to March 2024.

Separate Home Office figures published on Wednesday showed the number of applications to come to the UK on a health and care skilled worker visa fell by more than three-quarters in the first four months of this year compared with the equivalent period in 2023.

Some 12,400 main applications were made from January to April 2024, down 76% from 50,900 in January to April the previous year.

The number of dependants included in these applications fell 6% from 59,300 in January to April 2023 to 55,700 in the same period this year.

There were 43,600 main applicants for a sponsored study visa in January to April 2024, down 12% from 49,400 in the equivalent period in 2023.

Dependants included in these applications fell 79% from 38,900 to 8,300.

The fall in these applications coincides with the implementation of changes to Government policy on legal migration rules for family, study and work-related visas, which came into effect at various dates from January 2024.

Measures include a ban on overseas care workers and students bringing family dependants, and a sharp rise in the salary threshold for skilled workers to £38,700.

However, the number of applications for other kinds of skilled worker visas has increased year-on-year, with 29,200 main applicants in the first four months of 2024, up 41% from 20,700 in the same period in 2023, plus 26,300 dependants, up 62% from 16,200.