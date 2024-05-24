Improving local health services at heart of Lib Dem plans, says Cole-Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Improving local health services at heart of Lib Dem plans, says Cole-Hamilton

By Press Association
Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the Scottish Government of ‘decimating’ local health services (PA)
The Scottish Liberal Democrats are to prioritise fast-tracking access to GPs in their General Election campaign.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party would put more specialists into the NHS in skill-sets including mental health and physiotherapy, to “lessen the load” on practitioners amid soaring waiting times.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Edinburgh on Friday alongside MP Christine Jardine, Mr Cole-Hamilton accused the Scottish Government of “decimating” health services.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS is on ‘its knees’ thanks to the Scottish Government (PA)

It follows warnings from the British Medical Association that 42% of GP practices have at least one GP vacancy, while Mr Cole-Hamilton said some patients are having to make 100 calls before speaking to a doctor.

He said: “The SNP Government has decimated local health services and brought the NHS to its knees.

“Getting you fast access to GPs and a wider range of skilled staff locally will be at the heart of my party’s offer to voters.

“There was a time you could see your GP at the first time of asking, but that’s almost unheard of now.

“People are ringing their surgeries hundreds of times to try and get an appointment. I’ve met GPs who have racked up nearly 100 separate contacts with patients in a single day.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have pushed the Government for a strategy to prevent staff burnout and a staff assembly that would listen to clinicians and put them at the heart of government decision-making.

“Scotland needs governments that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right. Our local champions will be relentless when it comes to getting you the care you need locally.

“It’s time for change. Both the SNP and Conservatives have got to go.”