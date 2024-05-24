Improving local health services at heart of Lib Dem plans, says Cole-Hamilton

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are to prioritise fast-tracking access to GPs in their General Election campaign.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party would put more specialists into the NHS in skill-sets including mental health and physiotherapy, to “lessen the load” on practitioners amid soaring waiting times.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Edinburgh on Friday alongside MP Christine Jardine, Mr Cole-Hamilton accused the Scottish Government of “decimating” health services.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS is on ‘its knees’ thanks to the Scottish Government (PA)

It follows warnings from the British Medical Association that 42% of GP practices have at least one GP vacancy, while Mr Cole-Hamilton said some patients are having to make 100 calls before speaking to a doctor.

He said: “The SNP Government has decimated local health services and brought the NHS to its knees.

“Getting you fast access to GPs and a wider range of skilled staff locally will be at the heart of my party’s offer to voters.

“There was a time you could see your GP at the first time of asking, but that’s almost unheard of now.

People deserve a fair deal and local champions who will work tirelessly to get you GP and dentist access, lift up Scottish education and stop sewage being dumped. From Milngavie to Mallaig, Cupar to Cape Wrath people are choosing the Scottish Lib Dems to make that change happen. pic.twitter.com/uERpVq1dvJ — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) May 24, 2024

“People are ringing their surgeries hundreds of times to try and get an appointment. I’ve met GPs who have racked up nearly 100 separate contacts with patients in a single day.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have pushed the Government for a strategy to prevent staff burnout and a staff assembly that would listen to clinicians and put them at the heart of government decision-making.

“Scotland needs governments that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right. Our local champions will be relentless when it comes to getting you the care you need locally.

“It’s time for change. Both the SNP and Conservatives have got to go.”