Hundreds of infected blood victims suing Government over ‘misfeasance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds of infected blood victims suing Government over ‘misfeasance’

By Press Association
Victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster (Jeff Moore/PA)
Victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster (Jeff Moore/PA)

Victims of the infected blood scandal have restarted legal action against the Government, with their lawyer claiming there was a “misfeasance in public office”.

The civil litigation, brought against the Secretary of State for Health, concerns imported blood-clotting products which caused haemophiliacs and others to be infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s.

It was put on hold in November 2018 but has been relaunched following the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report, with around 500 victims putting their name to the lawsuit.

Sir Brian Langstaff’s 2,527-page report found the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and that there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

Infected Blood inquiry
Sir Brian Langstaff with the Infected Blood Memorial (Big T Images/Infected Blood Inquiry)

Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors – which represents 1,500 victims, said: “What we did say when we launched this action was that everything the Government had done was wrong and not only was it wrong, they covered it up and lied about it.

“And of course, the report supports that view that the victims took all those years ago.

“So it’s an action against the Government for misfeasance in public office.”

In a separate action, around 50 former pupils of Lord Mayor Treloar College, where boys with haemophilia were given contaminated blood in the 1970s and 80s, are suing the specialist school for an alleged failure of its duty of care.

Of the pupils that attended the Lord Mayor Treloar College in the 1970s and 1980s “very few escaped being infected” and of the 122 pupils with haemophilia that attended the school between 1970 and 1987, only 30 are still alive.

The report found children were used as “objects for research” while the risks of contracting hepatitis and HIV were ignored.

Infected Blood inquiry
Alec Macpherson, who was the headmaster at Lord Mayor Treloar College (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Survivors, known as the Treloar’s boys, said in a joint statement that “there is nothing honourable about what happened” at the school, calling on former headmaster Alexander Macpherson to “do the right thing” and return his OBE.

Mr Macpherson was headmaster from 1974 to 1990.

Steve Nicholls, 57, from Farnham, Surrey, who attended the school between 1976 and 1983, said: “We fully accept that Treloar’s is a unique case.

“We have been referred to as the darkest chapter within the Infected Blood Inquiry and for us to get recognition and justice for all the haemophiliac boys and their families we feel it is necessary to pursue it through the courts now.”

On Mr Macpherson, he added: “Someone has to take accountability, it happened on his watch, he was responsible for his staff and the wellbeing of his pupils.

“Our parents handed over the care of us, their children, giving Treloar’s full loco parentis of their child and they chose to withhold very important information that could have saved their son’s lives.

“That was a choice…they knew what they were doing, they chose to not contact those parents and give those parents a choice of the treatment and keep them fully up to speed of what was actually going on behind those four walls.”

On that legal action, Mr Collins said: “It’s the deliberate killing of 70 or 80 pupils, which you can only say quickly because it’s so horrendous if you actually dwell on the words.”

Rishi Sunak called the exploitation of children at Treloar’s a source of “eternal shame” that is “hard to even comprehend” in a statement to the House of Commons last week.

The Prime Minister issued a “wholehearted and unequivocal” apology to the victims of the biggest treatment disaster in the NHS, vowing that “comprehensive” compensation will be delivered “whatever it costs”.

According to Government documents, people living with an HIV infection as a result of the scandal could receive between £2.2 million and £2.6 million.

A Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing legal cases.”

Treloar’s has been approached for comment.