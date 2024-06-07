Rishi Sunak and Nigel Farage to be interviewed in Panorama election specials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rishi Sunak and Nigel Farage to be interviewed in Panorama election specials

By Press Association
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage will be interviewed for a Panorama special (James Manning/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage will be interviewed for a Panorama special (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Nigel Farage are among the political leaders who will be interviewed in a series of BBC Panorama specials ahead of the General Election.

The BBC has also invited Sir Keir Starmer to be interviewed by British journalist Nick Robinson, but his appearance has not been confirmed.

Robinson’s first interviewee is the Prime Minister, who will be grilled in a programme airing on BBC One on June 10 at 8pm.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be interviewed by Nick Robinson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Farage, who recently announced he would stand as leader of Reform UK, will sit down with the journalist in a special airing the next day at 10.40pm.

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) John Swinney will talk to Robinson in a broadcast on June 12 at 7pm, airing on both BBC One and BBC One Scotland.

At the same time, an interview with leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth will air on BBC One Wales.

On June 18 at 10.40pm, a Panorama special featuring the co-leader of the Green Party, Adrian Ramsay, will air, and the last interview will take place on June 28 at 8.30pm with Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats.

All of the interviews will broadcast on BBC One, apart from the Plaid Cymru special, and each programme will become available on BBC iPlayer.

The Labour leader and Mr Sunak had their first televised leaders’ election debate on June 4, broadcast on ITV.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer was also invited to be interviewed in the Panorama specials (James Manning/PA)

The BBC’s election coverage includes a debate between Sir Keir and Mr Sunak, airing on BBC One and BBC News on June 26, which will be hosted by BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth.Alongside this, Mishal Husain is hosting a debate between leading figures from seven different parties on Friday from 7.30pm to 9pm and on June 20 there will be a two-hour long Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce.

Jonathan Munro, deputy chief executive BBC News and director of journalism, said: “Nick Robinson is a formidable political interviewer.

“Over the next few weeks, he’ll be putting the questions that matter most to audiences up and down the country to the leaders of the biggest political parties in Great Britain.

“These interviews are a crucial part of our election coverage as we get more time to sit down with them and put their policy ambitions to the test.”

Mr Sunak called for a July 4 General Election on May 22.