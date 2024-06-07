In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

By Press Association
SNP leader John Swinney, with parliamentary candidate Chris Stephens in the kitchens during their visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara (Andy Buchanan/PA)
SNP leader John Swinney, with parliamentary candidate Chris Stephens in the kitchens during their visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The General Election campaign trail is heating up as SNP leader John Swinney dished up a tempting curry lunch in Glasgow and met Waspi campaigners dressed in suffragette colours of purple and green.

Meanwhile, as he faces a backlash for leaving Thursday’s D-Day anniversary events in Normandy early, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself with a much younger audience when he went back to school and joined pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer donned a hard hat and headed for a housing development in north-west London where he attempted to woo first-time buyers with the announcement of the party’s new Freedom to Buy scheme.

SNP leader John Swinney sits eating curry with his head covered while visiting a Sikh Gurdwara while behind him stand three men in turbans
SNP leader John Swinney stops for lunch during his visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara where he met members of the Sikh community (Andy Buchanan/PA)
A woman dressed in purple and wearing a hat with a purple band in front of purple banners calling for Waspi women to be compensated
The First Minister met campaigners from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group at Govan Cross (Andy Buchanan/PA)
John Swinney pictured between bronze heads on the Mary Balfour statue at Govan Cross
Mr Swinney pictured between the bronze heads of the Mary Balfour statue at Govan Cross honouring the Scottish political activist (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Rishi Sunak holds a hand up tentatively flanked by two school children including a girl waving her hand high
I know, miss! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak goes back to school and is quizzed along with pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse (Jacob King/PA)
A road sign reading Veterans Way with a blue Conservative Party campaign bus in the distance
The Conservative Party campaign bus was parked on Veterans Way on the day the Prime Minister apologised for leaving the D-Day memorial events early (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer in a hard hat and yellow high-vis jacket framed by a grey metal doorway
Can he fix it? Sir Keir Starmer launched Labour’s Freedom to Buy scheme in north-west London (James Manning/PA)
Angela Rayner wearing yellow high-vis jacket and a white hard hat and orange gloves stands in front of a building site with a crane overhead.
Sir Keir was joined by his deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who donned safety gloves as well as high-vis during the visit to the building site (James Manning/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in an orange work vest talks to two men in yellow high-vis in front of a large boat under a canopy
Also opting for bright work wear was Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his visit to the Port of Aberdeen (Michal Wachucik/PA)