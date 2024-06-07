Musicians and an Olympian are among those bidding to become MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Musicians and an Olympian are among those bidding to become MPs

By Press Association
James Cracknell is bidding to become an MP (Aaron Chown/PA)
Olympic athletes, top musicians and an ex-soap actor are among those standing to become Members of Parliament at the General Election.

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree and rower James Cracknell are among the familiar figures seeking a seat in the House of Commons.

Mr Rowntree is standing as the Labour candidate in Mid Sussex, a traditionally Conservative seat represented until recently by work and pensions minister Mims Davies.

With the band Blur, the drummer is known for 1990s Britpop hits include Song 2 and Park Life.

2010 General Election campaign Apr 25th
Dave Rowntree is standing for election again (Lewis Whyld/PA)

At the 2019 election, Ms Davies had a majority of 18,197 over her Labour rival in the constituency. In the current election, Mr Rowntree will go up against Tory candidate Kristy Adams.

Ms Davies will instead stand in the nearby East Grinstead and Uckfield constituency.

Rock star Tom Gray from the band Gomez is standing as a Labour candidate in the Brighton Pavilion constituency, which was until recently represented by Green MP Caroline Lucas.

He defeated comedian Eddie Izzard in the selection process for the seat.

Double Olympic gold medal winner Mr Cracknell is vying to be the Tory MP for Colchester.

The rower, who competed in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, will contest a seat previously represented by Will Quince, who served as a minister under both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

British Soap Awards 2015 – Manchester
Marc Anwar is standing as an independent (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile in Bury North, a former Coronation Street actor is standing as an independent candidate.

Marc Anwar, who played Sharif Nazir in the long-running soap, is contesting the seat under his birth name Anwarul Haq.

He will go up against Tory candidate James Daly, who at the last election had a majority of just 105 over his nearest competitor, Labour’s James Frith.

The actor was axed from the ITV soap after Coronation Street bosses were alerted to Twitter comments he had made in 2016.

He apologised for them at the time and said the language he had used was “unacceptable”.

In Hertfordshire, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will go up against Labour candidate Josh Tapper from Gogglebox.

Contesting the Hertsmere seat, home to Elstree Studios and the BBC EastEnders Albert Square set, Mr Tapper has the backing of another reality TV star – Zack from The Traitors.

Near Swansea, Marc Jenkins is the Conservative candidate for Gower, up against Labour incumbent Tonia Antoniazzi.

The Olympian finished last in the Athens 2004 men’s triathlon – but only after he hooked his bike over his right shoulder and ran for help after a crash.

According to reports from the time, he carried his bike nearly half a kilometre before he found the rescue station, where his bike was repaired.

He told ConservativeHome in May: “I don’t consider myself a ‘politician’.”