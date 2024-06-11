Opinion poll round-up on day 20 of the election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion poll round-up on day 20 of the election campaign

By Press Association
The latest opinion poll averages show Labour continues to enjoy a large lead over the Conservatives (Nick Ansell/PA)
Two nationwide opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, along with a separate survey of voting intention in Scotland.

A poll by JL Partners, carried out online from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9 among 2,004 adults in Britain, gives Labour a lead of 17 percentage points over the Tories.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservatives 24%, Reform 15%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

A more recent poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from Friday June 7 to Monday June 10 among 10,000 adults in Britain, puts Labour 26 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 45%, Conservative 19%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

A graphic showing the latest opinion poll averages, with Labour on 44%, 22 points ahead of the Conservatives on 22%, followed by Reform on 14%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 5%
The latest seven-day opinion poll averages (PA Graphics)

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 11 puts Labour on 44%, 22 points ahead of the Conservatives on 22%, followed by Reform on 14%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 5%.

Reform’s average is up two percentage points on the figure for the previous week while Labour is unchanged and the Tories are down two points, with the averages for the seven days to June 4 being Labour 44%, Conservative 24%, Reform 12%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.

A separate poll by Opinium of Westminster voting intention in Scotland, carried out from Wednesday June 5 to Monday June 10 among 1,017 adults online, puts Labour on 35%, the SNP on 34%, the Conservatives on 14%, the Lib Dems on 8%, Reform on 5%, the Greens on 4% and other parties on 1%.