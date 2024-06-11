Reeves alleges £71bn black hole in Tory costings and ‘second mortgage bombshell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves alleges £71bn black hole in Tory costings and ‘second mortgage bombshell’

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said to consequences of the Tories’ manifesto would include a new mortgages bombshell (Lucy North/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said to consequences of the Tories’ manifesto would include a new mortgages bombshell (Lucy North/PA)

Rachel Reeves has claimed the Conservative manifesto contains £71 billion of unfunded commitments and could result in “a second Tory mortgage bombshell” as the parties continue to clash over tax and spend.

Labour’s shadow chancellor raised the spectre of former prime minister Liz Truss’s calamitous mini-budget as she held a rebuttal press conference hours after Rishi Sunak launched his party’s General Election policy document.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday unveiled a £17.2 billion package of tax cuts, including a further 2p reduction in employees’ national insurance.

Ms Reeves said Labour analysis suggested the Tory plans required an extra £17.4 billion of borrowing in 2029-30, and a total of £71 billion over the whole five-year period.

That could result in the Bank of England putting up interest rates by 56 basis points, resulting in someone with an 85% mortgage on the average house in England facing £4,800 in extra mortgage payments over the five years.

She told the central London presser: “The consequence of an increase in day-to-day borrowing to fund the commitments made in this manifesto would amount to a second Tory mortgage bombshell, because higher borrowing at this scale would force the Bank of England to increase interest rates.

“The result would be an increase in the average mortgage totalling £4,800 over the course of the parliament.”

Labour’s warning of a steep rise in mortgage costs appears to be the party’s counterpart to the Tories’ claim that a government led by Sir Keir Starmer would hike taxes by £2,000 – a much-disputed figure that has been criticised by the UK statistics watchdog.

Labour’s analysis makes a series of assumptions to estimate the cost that might be attached to the Tory policies.

The Conservatives hit back by accusing the shadow chancellor of “confusing facts and fiction on numbers”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his party's campaign launch
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched the Conservatives’ General Election manifesto at Silverstone racing track (James Manning/PA)

Ms Reeves also sought to draw comparisons between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, whose 2022 mini-budget sent the value of the pound tumbling and mortgage rates soaring due to the market’s adverse reaction to its £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

She said: “He (Mr Sunak) said he was the antidote to Liz Truss. Instead, he’s cosplaying Liz Truss by again doing what the Conservatives did in that mini-budget with £71 billion of unfunded commitments.”

The former Bank of England economist warned that after the mini-budget “mortgage rates spiralled and people found themselves paying – the 1.5 million re-mortgaging this year alone – paying £240 extra”.

“So we know what happens when unfunded commitments are made: you can’t believe that those commitments are actually going to happen, but what you can guarantee is the financial market turbulence and the higher mortgage rates that they bring.”

Ms Reeves also said that the £12 billion of welfare savings the Tories claimed would pay for their tax cuts had either already been accounted for by the Office for Budget Responsibility or could not be delivered.

A Conservative spokesman said: “Once again Reeves is confusing facts and fiction on numbers.

“Rachel Reeves’s chaotic and panicked dossier is full of complete nonsense and capped off with the extraordinary claim that it will cost the taxpayer £5.7 billion to cut the civil service back to pandemic levels.”

Labour is set to launch its own manifesto on Thursday.