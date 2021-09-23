Defender Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Preston

Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston at St Andrew’s.



The defender was taken off at half time in the defeat at Peterborough with a stomach strain.



Dion Sanderson will deputise again if Roberts fails to recover and, despite playing for the Under-23s on Monday, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is not yet ready to return to the first team as he recovers from Covid.



Gary Gardner is suspended and Ivan Sanchez is not expected back for another month after groin surgery.



Striker Connor Wickham is out for Preston.

The forward came off in the 4-1 win over Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with a hamstring problem.

Liam Lindsay was forced off in the victory and will be assessed but Ched Evans (calf) and Matthew Olosunde (Achilles) groin are out.

Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair returned to full training on Thursday after illness but the game may still come too soon.