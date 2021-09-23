Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Preston

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.44pm
Marc Roberts is doubtful for the home side (Simon Marper/PA)
Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston at St Andrew’s.

The defender was taken off at half time in the defeat at Peterborough with a stomach strain.

Dion Sanderson will deputise again if Roberts fails to recover and, despite playing for the Under-23s on Monday, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is not yet ready to return to the first team as he recovers from Covid.

Gary Gardner is suspended and Ivan Sanchez is not expected back for another month after groin surgery.

Striker Connor Wickham is out for Preston.

The forward came off in the 4-1 win over Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with a hamstring problem.

Liam Lindsay was forced off in the victory and will be assessed but Ched Evans (calf) and Matthew Olosunde (Achilles) groin are out.

Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair returned to full training on Thursday after illness but the game may still come too soon.

