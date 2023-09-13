Spider-Man star Tom Holland tees up for celebrity golf competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Spider-Man star Tom Holland tees up for celebrity golf competition

By Press Association
Spider-Man star Tom Holland is taking part in a celebrity pro-am golf competition in Surrey (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is putting his swing to the test in a star-studded pro-am golf competition.

The 27-year-old is among a host of famous faces, including former Welsh footballer Gareth Bale and broadcaster Dan Walker, teeing off at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

Holland is joined in his group by his brothers, Sam and Harry, alongside Spanish major champion Jon Rahm.

A clip shared by event organisers showed Holland in awe as Rahm executed a powerful drive during the event.

This year’s competition will also see Harry Potter star Tom Felton, broadcaster Vernon Kay, former footballer Jimmy Bullard and England cricketer Jimmy Anderson put to the test.

The professionals taking part include all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team and captain Luke Donald.

Donald leads the line-up, which also features Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, among others.

BMW PGA Championship 2023 – Pro-Am – Wentworth Golf Club
Tom Holland is taking part in a pro-am competition ahead of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In 2021, Holland won the competition after hitting a drive 310 yards at the course, beating fellow celebrities including One Direction singer Niall Horan.

The British actor is best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he stars alongside his girlfriend, US actress Zendaya, who plays his classmate and love interest MJ.

Last week, he caught fans’ attention after he commented with sweating emojis when Zendaya shared an image on Instagram of herself wearing a red dress with a plunging V neckline.