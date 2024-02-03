Will Keane double sets Preston up for victory over Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Keane double sets Preston up for victory over Ipswich

By Press Association
Will Keane played a key role in Preston’s win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ipswich missed their chance to move back into the Championship top two as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Preston.

A week after being embarrassed by non-league Maidstone in the FA Cup, the Tractor Boys were unable to restore their pride as they capitulated in what proved to be a nightmare first half at Deepdale thanks to a Will Keane brace and George Edmundson’s own goal.

Debutant Kieffer Moore came off the bench after half-time and bagged two goals to threaten a dramatic comeback late on, but Preston hung on for a victory which eased them back closer to the play-off places.

The writing was on the wall for Ipswich almost from the first whistle and Liam Millar had already gone close by the time Preston notched their opener after five minutes.

Keane grabbed it, firing home from 20 yards via a hefty deflection off defender Edmundson after he had met Ben Whiteman’s pass.

It got even worse for the unfortunate Edmundson just three minutes later. With Emil Riis darting on to Keane’s smart through-ball, Edmundson got a foot in to tackle, only to direct the ball past goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky and into the gaping goal.

Ipswich looked all at sea but did manage to steady the ship somewhat, although by the half-hour mark they still had not troubled North End keeper Freddie Woodman.

At the other end, Preston had gone off the boil slightly but Ryan Lowe’s men managed to add a third six minutes before the break.

This time Mads Frokjaer pounced on an awful pass out from the decidedly shaky Hladky, with the ball eventually springing out for Keane to easily slot home his second from close range.

Ipswich had clearly endured a stern talking-to from boss Kieran McKenna at the break and they almost reduced the deficit soon after the restart.

Leif Davis took aim from a free-kick but his shot bounced out off a post.

As the hour mark passed, Jeremy Sarmiento tried his luck from distance but Woodman was equal to the task and saved competently.

Substitute Moore, making his debut following his midweek loan switch from Bournemouth, also headed just off target and it was looking like it was not going to be Ipswich’s day, until the same player gave them hope after 74 minutes, leaping highest to nod home Davis’s cross.

When Moore tapped home to make it 3-2 with three minutes left, there were gasps of concern from the home faithful, but Preston hung to secure an eye-catching win.