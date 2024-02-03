Angelo Balanta helps 10-man Boreham Wood to win at Woking

Angelo Balanta scored the only goal as 10-man Boreham Wood held on for a 1-0 victory at Woking in the Vanarama National League.

Balanta fired home after Chris Bush had headed across goal in the 14th minute.

Woking rallied after Lee Ndlovu was sent off just before the interval following a clash with Dion Kelly-Evans.

Jayden Luker, Lewis Walker, Max Dyche and Ricky Korboa all had chances but could not beat Nathan Ashmore in the Boreham Wood goal.