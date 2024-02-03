Birmingham and AFC Wimbledon players report racist abuse from opposing fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birmingham and AFC Wimbledon players report racist abuse from opposing fans

By Press Association
Birmingham’s Juninho Bacuna was allegedly racially abused at West Brom (Mike Egerton/PA)
Police are investigating allegations Birmingham’s Juninho Bacuna was racially abused by a fan during Saturday’s derby against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The home club have confirmed they are supporting West Midlands Police after Curacao midfielder Bacuna reported the matter to the referee during the second half of the Sky Bet Championship encounter.

It was one of two such incidents on the same day in the English Football League as AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson revealed his player Omar Bugiel had reported being racially abused at Bradford.

A statement from West Brom read: “West Bromwich Albion can confirm Birmingham City player Juninho Bacuna reported an incident of racism to referee David Webb during the second half of today’s game.

“Albion will offer its full support to West Midlands Police in their criminal investigation of this matter. The club will also remain in contact with Birmingham City to ensure Juninho Bacuna receives the support he requires at this time.

“The club takes a strong stance against all forms of discrimination and will do all it can to ensure anyone found guilty of racism faces the toughest available legal punishment, in addition to a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns.

“Albion will continue to work with the Football Association, the EFL and all relevant authorities to rid the game of racism.”

The incident comes a week after West Brom’s FA Cup tie against another local rival in Wolves was marred by crowd violence.

Birmingham said in a statement Bacuna’s complaint will be “included in the official’s match report and the club will assist the FA, the EFL and the authorities accordingly.”

It added: “Birmingham City thanks the West Brom stewards, security and executive team who acted immediately and the issue is now with West Midlands Police.”

Omar Bugiel
AFC Wimbledon’s Omar Bugiel was at the centre of another alleged incidence of racial abuse at Bradford (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Play was briefly held up late in Wimbledon’s League Two meeting with Bradford at Valley Parade as Lebanon striker Bugiel reported being the victim of alleged racist abuse from someone in the crowd.

Jackson said: “I think there was some racist abuse towards Omar Bugiel. He’s gone in with the referee to report it.

“I don’t know what was said. Obviously, we’ll wait to see the report until I comment further but someone in the crowd has said something to him that they shouldn’t have done.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Football Association for a response.

West Brom beat Birmingham 1-0 while the encounter between Bradford and Wimbledon ended in a goalless draw.