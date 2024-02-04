Marie Hobinger nets stoppage-time equaliser as Liverpool salvage Spurs draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marie Hobinger nets stoppage-time equaliser as Liverpool salvage Spurs draw

By Press Association
Marie Hobinger scored a last minute equaliser in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marie Hobinger scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help Liverpool salvage a 1-1 Women’s Super League draw against Tottenham at Prenton Park.

Neither side made much of an impression in the first half but Celin Bizet’s 72nd-minute strike looked like it would earn Spurs a sixth league victory of the season and see her side leap-frog above their hosts into fifth spot.

Tottenham had chances to secure the three points but Amanda Nilden hit the post before Wang Shuang spurned another golden opportunity, and they were made to pay by Hobinger’s late leveller.

Liverpool, looking to bounce back from successive defeats, created the first opening of the game when Sophie Haug headed on to Ceri Holland but her tame effort was straight at Barbora Votikova.

Tottenham threatened next when Nilden drilled a ball into the box but Beth England could not get on the end of it.

Spurs goalkeeper Votikova looked nervous and caused confusion when she clashed with Liverpool forward Shanice van de Sanden in the hope of claiming a ball into the box, but the visitors were able to deal with the danger.

Liverpool looked the most likely scorers in an otherwise sedate half of football, with Holland letting fly with an effort that flew over the bar.

Tottenham had the last chance of the half as a ball was whipped onto the head of Martha Thomas, but the striker nodded into the hands of Rachael Laws.

The visitors opened the scoring against the run of play with 18 minutes to go when Thomas’ cross found Bizet who looped the ball over Laws and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Spurs almost doubled their lead five minutes later after Nilden found space inside the area and crashed in a curling shot that hit the inside of the post.

Robert Vilahamn’s side still had not put the game to bed after they missed another golden opportunity to double their lead, this time Grace Clinton finding Shuang inside the area but the substitute slammed her effort straight at Laws.

And Liverpool netted a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time after Leanne Kiernan cut a ball back to Hobinger who smashed past Votikova into the bottom corner.