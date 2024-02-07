Hamzah Sheeraz says losing to Liam Williams would be ‘disrespectful’ to his team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamzah Sheeraz says losing to Liam Williams would be ‘disrespectful’ to his team

By Press Association
Hamzah Sheeraz talked up his “must win” bout against Liam Williams (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Hamzah Sheeraz talked up his “must win” bout against Liam Williams (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hamzah Sheeraz says his fight against Liam Williams is a “must win” for both as he looks to avoid a slip-up on Saturday.

The 18-0-0 Sheeraz, who celebrated a second-round stoppage over Ukrainian Dmytro Mytrofanov in August, continues his impressive run against experienced 31-year-old Williams.

The Slough fighter insists he must get the job done at the Copper Box Arena if he is to continue his world title bid.

“It’s a must win for both of us,” Sheeraz told the PA news agency.

“I can’t afford to slip up. The sacrifices I’ve made are more than an average fighter would make. It would be disrespectful to my team if I slip up.

“My aspirations and plans are too big to be losing. It all comes down to how I can display my work in camp on fight night.

“I’ve done that for 18 fights and hopefully 19 will be on the way.

“This can give me endless opportunities. I can fight for a world title, I can fight for a British title, face the likes of Chris Eubank Jr.

“Once you get through a fight like this in flying colours then the doors are open.”

Williams was accused of being a “dirty fighter” by Eubank Jr in the build-up to his unanimous decision defeat to the Brighton boxer in 2022.

The Welshman has since bounced back, picking up two victories over the relatively unknown Nizar Trimech and Florin Cardos.

Sheeraz talked up his upcoming opponent’s attributes and believes he needs to stay disciplined.

“He’s experienced and he’s fought for world titles,” Sheeraz added.

“He’s tough, he’s rugged, he’s someone who has almost won world titles and he’s proven. He’s going to be confident for sure.

“I need to stay disciplined and not get involved emotionally. Once you get involved emotionally then you’re playing into your opponent’s hands.”

Sheeraz has eyed a potential bout in Saudi Arabia in 2024, insisting now is the best time to be a boxer.

He said: “I want a good performance on February 10 and then I want a fight out in Saudi and to become well known out there.

“It’s probably the best time to be involved in boxing. Especially with the money in it, the promoters working together, the platform, it’s all at its peak.”