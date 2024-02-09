Stuart Maynard recognises Notts County defensive problems after Gillingham loss

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard understands the defensive problems at hand after his side dropped out of the play-off places for the first time since August following their 3-1 defeat to Gillingham.

A catalogue of defensive errors resulted in the Magpies’ downfall in a frustrating encounter, something Maynard was keen to address.

“Some of the defending of our box was really poor,” Maynard said.

“We know it, as a group and collectively it was not good enough. The goals that we conceded are very frustrating, they are frustrating for the fans, they are frustrating for us, but we knew that when we came into the building, defending our box was an issue.

“We knew it was something we had to work on, and it’s something we have to go back to the training ground and continue to work on.”

The Magpies drop out of the play-off places ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, and Maynard insists that the aim of reaching the top seven remains the same despite their recent form.

He added: “It’s so tight, there are probably five or six teams in and around the play-offs and the points are so tight.

“Of course, the aim is the play-offs. The aim of a football club like Notts is we want to try and achieve more and get as high up the league as we can. We understand the situation we are in.”

Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence was thrilled with his side’s performance after coming from a goal behind to move into the play-off places at County’s expense.

Oliver Hawkins, Max Clark and Conor Masterson were on target for Gillingham as they scored three goals away from home for the first time this season. Dan Crowley had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Clemence said: “I think it had to be a different performance – we have had the ball more in certain games but today we had to really dig in and get our tactics spot on.

“Notts County are a very good team and we knew that coming into it, and you have to stay disciplined.”

Hawkins’ header levelled the game and perhaps swayed the momentum of the tie, but Clemence insisted that he is confident his side can kick on from the win at Meadow Lane.

He added: “I am proud of the boys, but it’s one win, that is all it is, and we have to go and get another one on Tuesday.

“The mentality of the boys, they always know they are in a game now. I can see it in their eyes. I had my doubts when I first came into the club, but I haven’t got any doubts now.

“I have a group of men in that dressing room that are doing everything for this football club and long may that continue.”