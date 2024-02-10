Chesterfield held to draw by Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield saw a seven-game National League winning streak come to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ebbsfleet.

The visitors shocked the runaway league leaders when they took a first-minute lead through Rakish Bingham, but Chesterfield were level through Will Grigg just before the half-hour mark, with the former Northern Ireland striker able to chest home Liam Mandeville’s cross.

Moments later they were ahead as Jeff King dribbled his way through to the edge of the box, and though his shot was blocked on the line, Armando Dobra was there to poke home on the rebound.

Ben Chapman levelled early in the second half as Chesterfield appealed in vain for offside, and it ended all square at the SMH Group Stadium.