Marley Watkins and Danny Armstrong score as Kilmarnock east past Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marley Watkins and Danny Armstrong score as Kilmarnock east past Cove Rangers

By Press Association
Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins celebrates with team-mate after the final whistle in the Viaplay Cup second round match at The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023.
Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins celebrates with team-mate after the final whistle in the Viaplay Cup second round match at The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023.

Kilmarnock booked their place in the last eight of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cove Rangers.

The hosts survived an early scare when Rumarn Burrell’s shot was cleared off the line, before Marley Watkins netted for the second successive game to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time,

Derek McInnes’ side were dominant after the break, though it would take until the 80th minute for the game to be put beyond doubt, Danny Armstrong drilling low beyond goalkeeper Nick Suman.

Kevin van Veen was handed his first start for Killie as McInnes made six changes from the side that defeated Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Corrie Ndaba returned from suspension, while Matty Kennedy, Liam Polworth, Fraser Murray and Rory McKenzie were also handed starting berths.

Michael Doyle and Josh Kerr both returned to the Cove starting line-up, replacing Matthew Shiels and Cameron Stewart from the side that drew 2-2 with Stirling last time out in League One.

Killie had an early penalty shout waved away when Kennedy fell to the ground following good skill from Van Veen.

The visitors came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock after eight minutes, Will Dennis punched Arron Darge’s cross as far as Burrell – who saw his goalbound effort hacked off the line by Murray.

Watkins fired over the bar before dragging a low shot wide as Suman was given a quiet start to the afternoon’s proceedings.

On the rare occasion the lethargic looking Premiership team did threaten it was Van Veen who was their driving force, glancing a header against the top of the crossbar and then stinging the palms of Suman with a drive.

There was little to separate the sides as half-time approached, but the hosts would strike just before the break.

Kennedy’s shot was sent spinning behind for a corner and Ndaba knocked down Polworth’s delivery for Watkins to stab beyond the keeper.

Buoyed by their opener, Killie made the brighter start to the second half and there were chances  for Van Veen, Kennedy and Watkins in the 10 minutes following the restart.

The visitors were finding it difficult to muster much of a threat on goal and Darge blazed high and wide of the target as the game approached its final stages.

The home supporters breathed a sigh of relief as Kerr was let down by a heavy touch after William Gillingham had flicked a low cross into his path.

It was a moment that Rangers would be left to rue when Armstrong blasted home shortly after coming off the bench to double Killie’s advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

Kyle Vassell thought he had grabbed a third in added-time when he lifted the ball over Suman but the referee deemed that the keeper had recovered to scoop the ball off the line.