Wrexham suffer third straight league loss as Andy Cook snatches win for Bradford By Press Association February 10 2024, 5:30pm February 10 2024, 5:30pm Share Wrexham suffer third straight league loss as Andy Cook snatches win for Bradford Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4892267/wrexham-suffer-third-straight-league-loss-as-andy-cook-snatches-win-for-bradford/ Copy Link Andy Cook snatched victory for Bradford (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) Wrexham suffered their third consecutive league defeat as Bradford snatched a 1-0 victory. Bantams striker Andy Cook burst through and bundled the ball over the line at the second attempt – just minutes after he had seen a penalty saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo. It was Wrexham’s first league loss at home since the opening day – when Bradford manager Graham Alexander was in charge of the victorious visitors MK Dons. And it ended a run of 51 successive league games when Wrexham have scored at the Racecourse Ground. Bradford keeper Sam Walker saved Steven Fletcher’s header and dived to tip away a well-struck drive from Ryan Barnett. Aaron Hayden headed wide from James McClean’s free-kick as Wrexham had most of the first half. Elliot Lee glanced narrowly wide before Bradford were given a big chance on the break after Hayden brought down Cook. The striker’s penalty was a weak one and saved by Okonkwo. But Cook had the last laugh to seal Bradford’s first league win in nine games.