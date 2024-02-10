AFC Wimbledon beat fellow promotion hopefuls Barrow with first-half brace

AFC Wimbledon kept up their push for a League Two play-off spot thanks to a dominant 2-0 victory over fellow promotion chasers Barrow at Plough Lane.

First-half goals from Ronan Curtis and Omar Bugiel lifted the Dons up to eighth in the table while the Bluebirds, who had Jamie Proctor sent off late on, dropped out of the automatic promotion places and down to fourth.

Wimbledon were ahead after 16 minutes when a headed clearance from Paul Farman went as far as Curtis, who controlled before lashing past the stranded Barrow goalkeeper from 25 yards.

The Dons doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Armani Little’s superb cross was headed in by Bugiel at the back post.

David Worrall almost pulled one back for Barrow seven minutes into the second half when his header from Elliot Newby’s cross had to be pushed behind by Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass.

Farman then made an excellent save from Josh Kelly after James Tilley played him clean through on goal before Proctor saw red with three minutes left for an off-the ball incident.