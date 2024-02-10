Half-time rocket drives Portsmouth to win over Carlisle

John Mousinho’s half-time verbal volley hit the target as Paddy Lane earned victory for League One leaders Portsmouth against bottom side Carlisle.

Boss Mousinho did not like what he saw during the first half but his strong words provoked the desired response after the break as Lane netted his 10th goal of the campaign – his third in two games – after 62 minutes to stretch Pompey’s lead at the summit.

“We had a pop at half-time,” confirmed Mousinho. “We knew if we had more quality and take care of the things we needed to take care of we would go on and win the game.

“The performance for large parts was really positive apart from the start. We started like a side weary from the travel but I am not giving the lads that excuse because we do things well enough for them to be at it from the first whistle.

“We dominated possession without creating a huge amount. Carlisle were decent in the first half and had a go.”

Tom Lowery drove a shot against the woodwork in the opening half, in which all United’s best efforts came from Jordan Gibson.

Stung by their manager’s interval dressing-down, Pompey improved to the delight of their 1,848 fans who made their longest trip of the season.

But it still needed Abu Kamara’s introduction to unlock a defence that has now failed to keep a clean sheet for a club-record 25 league games.

Kamara’s run and defence-splitting pass allowed Lane to drill beyond Harry Lewis.

“Paddy’s goals have been important for us all season,” said Mousinho. “When we have relied on Colby (Bishop) to score we’ve probably not been as good a side as we could be.”

Despite their plight, Carlisle fans still managed a good ovation for former favourite Owen Moxon when he came off the bench after 74 minutes.

Moxon was outstanding for the Cumbrians in their promotion season but swapped bottom for top on deadline day.

Despite the club’s position manager Paul Simpson is not throwing in the towel.

“There is a definite disappointment we didn’t get anything out of the game,” he said.

“They know they did a lot of good things but unfortunately the good things counted for nothing.

“There are still plenty of games to go and people may think I am clutching at straws saying that but we have to keep believing. We have to make sure we finish this season much stronger than we have been so far.

“But we have got to work goalkeepers, get shots on target and crosses in the right area, and score goals. Unfortunately, we are not.

“The truth is everyone will have looked before the game and thought ‘Carlisle have got no chance, Carlisle are already relegated’. But we have got to surprise people, maybe even surprise ourselves.”