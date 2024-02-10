Lewis Walker strikes late as Woking snatch point against Hartlepool

Lewis Walker’s stoppage-time strike denied Hartlepool boss Kevin Phillips a third successive National League victory as Woking left it late to snatch a point from a 1-1 draw.

The visitors took a seventh-minute lead at the Laithwaite Community Stadium when Joe Grey stabbed David Ferguson’s driven cross past keeper Alexis Andre at the near post.

Tom Crawford thought he had doubled the lead but his 33rd-minute header was adjudged not to have crossed the line, and it took a vital save by Pool keeper Joel Dixon to deny Dennon Lewis an equaliser.

Neither side was able to find the required accuracy to affect the scoreline as the second half unfolded to leave the game in the melting pot as it entered its final quarter.

However, Walker ensured the spoils were shared when he levelled a minute into added time.