The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Tommy Townsend of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift (PA Wire)
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

In the Premier League, title rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all enjoyed wins over the weekend, with the Gunners thrashing West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium.

And in the Guinness Six Nations, Ireland enjoyed an easy win over Italy as England edged past Wales and Scotland were denied a last-gasp win over France by a controversial refereeing decision.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Super Bowl Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Eric Gay, AP)
Super Bowl Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) speaks to Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl (John Locher, AP)
Max Gradel and Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara, left, raise the Africa Cup of Nations trophy
Max Gradel and Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara, left, raise the Africa Cup of Nations trophy (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Sebastien Haller
Ivory Coast ‘s Sebastien Haller (right) attempts a shot challenged by Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi during the Africa Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Arsenal
An Arsenal fan with a large tattoo on their stomach celebrates after the Gunners beat West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
Caoimhin Kelleher
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher crashes into the net as he jumps to make a save against Burnley at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Fraser Dingwall
England’s Fraser Dingwall scores a try during the Guinness Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Scotland
Scotland attempt to ground the ball for a try late in the Guinness Six Nations match against France at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jack Crowley
Ireland’s Jack Crowley scores his side’s first try against Italy in the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Mayra Ramirez
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Demi Lambourne saves an attempt on goal from Chelsea’s Mayra Ramirez during the Adobe WFA Cup fifth round match at Kingsmeadow (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Phoenix Open Golf
Two spectators pause as the setting sun hits the clouds near the eighth hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open (Ross D. Franklin/AP)