On this day in 2012: Luis Suarez apologises for not shaking Patrice Evra’s hand

On this day in 2012, Liverpool striker Luis Suarez apologised for not shaking Manchester United defender Patrice Evra’s hand before the match on the previous day at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan was banned for eight matches after being found guilty of racially abusing Evra in October 2011 during a league game between the sides at Anfield in October.

Suarez had been expected to shake hands with the defender but failed to do so and prompted an angry reaction.

Luis Suarez apologised for not shaking Patrice Evra’s hand (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I have spoken with the manager (Kenny Dalglish) since the game at Old Trafford and I realise I got things wrong,” Suarez said in a statement.

“I’ve not only let him down but also the club and what it stands for and I’m sorry. I made a mistake and I regret what happened.

“I should have shaken Patrice Evra’s hand before the game and I want to apologise for my actions.

“I would like to put this whole issue behind me and concentrate on playing football.”

Suarez scored in a 2-1 defeat for Liverpool, with Evra appearing to taunt him by celebrating next to him at the end of the game.

Evra celebrated next to Suarez (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre claimed Suarez had misled the club after the striker indicated he would shake hands with Evra ahead of the game.

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson described Suarez as “a disgrace” while Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor branded the striker’s conduct as “disrespectful, inappropriate and embarrassing”.

United responded to the statement on their club website saying they accepted Liverpool’s apologies and expressed a desire to “move on”.